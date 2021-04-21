Watch now: Decatur Walmart solar panel catches fire

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters were called to the north Decatur Walmart on Prospect Drive on Wednesday afternoon after a report of black smoke rolling off the top of the building.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed black smoke rolling from the rear of the building and set a ground ladder to the roof. They determined that the smoke and fire appeared to originated on a solar panel, which had ignited roofing material and the blaze was quickly extinguished, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said. Preliminary investigation revealed the origin was the solar panel, and the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries and the fire did not extend to the interior of the building.
Employees and patrons were evacuated during the incident. Walmart media relations spokeswoman Avani Dudhia said the store was closed for about an hour but is reopen now.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter