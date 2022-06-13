Watch now: Decatur water park offers relief from excessive heat

DECATUR — Decatur resident Haylee Wilson, 18, brought her siblings and her father to Decatur’s water park Splash Cove to escape Monday’s heat.

“We were planning on coming anyway, but it got super hot out, so it felt a lot better,” she said.

If the water park wasn’t an option, Wilson admits she would be doing what experts suggest. “We’d probably just stay inside,” she said. “Play video games, maybe watch movies.”

Ryan Pierce, employee of the Overlook Adventure Park, was able to keep cool inside the park’s office. Although the park’s summer activities, including miniature golf and a ropes course, usually bring in visitors, the area wasn’t busy on a day that brought temperatures into the upper 90s. “Not today,” Pierce said. “We have trees, but not much shade. The ropes course, you’re up in the air. It gets really hot up there.”

Although Pierce wasn’t busy, the Overlook Adventure Park parking lot was still filled with cars.

Within an hour of opening, Splash Cove had welcomed more than 500 visitors. The maximum occupancy is 750 people.

Isabella Tate checked the bags of visitors as they entered Splash Cove. “We were expecting that,” she said about the amount of people. “But that’s definitely a lot.”

Decatur Park District employees have been following the guidelines regarding heat, according to Tracy Hewitt, Aquatics and Fitness Supervisor. “We’re making sure our guards are hydrated, that they’re drinking ice water,” she said. “We’re making sure sunscreen is part of the day.”

Central Illinois residents are encouraged to take precautions as extreme heat grips the region through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Meteorologists anticipate heat index values to reach 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon each day, with nighttime heat index only falling into the upper 70s or lower 80s.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the agency stated on its website.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency suggests precautions when dealing with the extreme heat and humidity:

Limit outdoor activity to early or late in the day

Stay hydrated-drink plenty of fluids avoiding caffeine and alcohol

Spend as much time as possible in the shade or air conditioning

Take plenty of breaks

Ensure outdoor pets have shade and plenty of water

Never leave children, vulnerable persons or pets in vehicles

Check on the elderly, vulnerable and pets

Know the signs of heat related illness, which includes excessive sweating, a rapid or week pulse, faint or dizzy, muscle cramps and cool, pale or clammy skin for heat exhaustion/heat stroke symptoms consist of throbbing headache, no sweating, hot dry skin, nausea or vomiting, and body temperature more than 103 degrees.

