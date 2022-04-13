 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Decatur woman accused of kidnapping waives preliminary hearing

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur woman charged with abducting a Decatur businessman and trying to ransom him back to his family told a judge Wednesday she was willing to skip a formal hearing to test the evidence against her.

Ademeko M. Maclin-Carney, 23, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to proceed to trial.

She then entered not guilty pleas to a charge of aggravated kidnapping involving a ransom demand and a second charge of aggravated kidnapping involving the use of a firearm. She also denied a third charge of kidnapping causing the secret confinement of the victim.

People are also reading…

The charges date to March 24 when the businessman, the owner of a flooring store, said he had been lured to a house to give an estimate. When he arrived, he said he was pepper-sprayed by Maclin-Carney and then confronted by a male accomplice who held him at gun-point. The victim told police he was hooded and bound.

Police reports said Maclin-Carney and her accomplice had demanded a $400,000 ransom for the victim’s safe return but he escaped after an ordeal that stretched into hours. Maclin-Carney was found and arrested March 28; the accomplice is still being sought by police.

After waiting for Maclin-Carney to sign the appropriate preliminary hearing waiver forms Wednesday, Judge Rodney Forbes assigned the case to Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 6.

Maclin-Carney is also pleading not guilty to unrelated charges of aggravated battery and mob action and Forbes scheduled those counts for a pretrial hearing on June 6 as well.

The defendant remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $550,000, requiring a bond payment of $55,000 for her to be released.

Maclin-Carney

Maclin-Carney

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq: Horse riding regains popularity after years of conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News