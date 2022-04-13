Watch now: Decatur woman accused of kidnapping waives preliminary hearing

DECATUR — The Decatur woman charged with abducting a Decatur businessman and trying to ransom him back to his family told a judge Wednesday she was willing to skip a formal hearing to test the evidence against her.

Ademeko M. Maclin-Carney, 23, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to proceed to trial.

She then entered not guilty pleas to a charge of aggravated kidnapping involving a ransom demand and a second charge of aggravated kidnapping involving the use of a firearm. She also denied a third charge of kidnapping causing the secret confinement of the victim.

The charges date to March 24 when the businessman, the owner of a flooring store, said he had been lured to a house to give an estimate. When he arrived, he said he was pepper-sprayed by Maclin-Carney and then confronted by a male accomplice who held him at gun-point. The victim told police he was hooded and bound.

Police reports said Maclin-Carney and her accomplice had demanded a $400,000 ransom for the victim’s safe return but he escaped after an ordeal that stretched into hours. Maclin-Carney was found and arrested March 28; the accomplice is still being sought by police.

After waiting for Maclin-Carney to sign the appropriate preliminary hearing waiver forms Wednesday, Judge Rodney Forbes assigned the case to Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 6.

Maclin-Carney is also pleading not guilty to unrelated charges of aggravated battery and mob action and Forbes scheduled those counts for a pretrial hearing on June 6 as well.

The defendant remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $550,000, requiring a bond payment of $55,000 for her to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

