Watch now: Decatur woman pulled Sunday from burning mobile home has died

DECATUR — The Decatur woman who was pulled Sunday from a burning mobile home has died.

The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the woman as 68-year-old Kathryn Vieth.

Allmon said Vieth died at 8:39 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Preliminary results from an autopsy done Monday morning indicate Vieth died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," he said.

The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.

On Sunday, Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said firefighters were alerted by dispatch while en route to 3131 Kent Ave. that Vieth told them she was trapped inside the burning residence in Park City Mobile Home Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Abbott said firefighters arrived shortly before 9 a.m. to find heavy fire at the back of the trailer and immediately went to work trying to gain entry.

After initial attempts to get through the main doorway failed, firefighters found an alternate entry point, Abbott said.

“They were able to make their way into the trailer and they were able to pull the victim out,” Abbott said. He said the woman was immediately transported to a local hospital.