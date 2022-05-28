Watch now: Decatur youth march to 'Stop the Violence' Saturday

DECATUR — At just 16, Jamere Singleton has already felt the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.

“My cousin was murdered a few months ago,” he said. “It’s been a hard time to cope. Everything is still fresh.”

Shemilah Outreach Center, a local youth organization which includes Singleton and several of his peers, organized a peace march to address the violence and the worries of the community. The Stop the Violence Youth Peace March made its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Hess Park to the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.

Singleton said he hoped the event would bring attention to their concerns. “We just want to bring awareness to everybody,” he said.

Singleton found the outreach center as a place to find peace, even before tragedy hit his family.

“It’s a good program,” he said. “There is a lot of gun violence going on. It’s something that can help prevent it and bring awareness.”

After the marchers arrived at their destination, community members and leaders spoke about the importance of reaching the youth and working together.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe addressed safety in the city. “We are all committed to trying to support our police, to support our organizations, to help find a future in this community,” she said.

According to Deloyde Sanders, president of Shemilah Outreach Center, the youth as well as the adults are ready for a change.

“We are tired of the violence,” he said. “The youth that’s been coming to the center were asking, ‘Can we put something together,’ such as this peace march, to bring awareness.”

Plans to organize the march began nearly six months ago, according to Sanders, before the deaths of 19 children and two teachers this past week in a Texas elementary school. The leaders of the outreach center often encourage the youth to speak up. “The youth, not just the businesses, but the youth are tired of the violence,” Sanders said.

Sanders organized a similar march in 2021. “I want to make an event like this every year, right before the summer kicks off,” he said. “But our community has to come out and make a change. This is a movement.”

His daughter Shemilah Sanders, 22, died June 9, 2020, after she had been shot in the head a few nights before while trying to flee from a crowd involved in an argument near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

Along with youth from the Shemilah Outreach Center, the two-mile march included members of the Boys and Girls Club, political officials, and other community groups and members. “This is just the beginning of something great,” Shemuel Sanders said.

Local law enforcement and religious leaders were called upon, as well as admired for, their work in the community and with the youth. However, Devon Joyner, executive director of Old King’s Orchard, offered a call to action. “We have a responsibility to be held accountable for what we do,” he said. “It starts at home.”

Terrence “Tat” Taylor discussed his upbringing in Decatur and the adults who had faith in him. “Young people, know that you have values,” he said. “You have a voice.”

As a Democratic candidate for Illinois' 13th congressional district, David Palmer said he remembers attending similar events as a child.

“I would not be having a good time,” he said. “But I’m telling you, they want to empower you. They want you to have the life you deserve.”

Illinois Sen. Doris Turner pointed out the marchers and the diversity of the crowd.

“This is what our community looks like. This is the partnership that we’re going to need if we’re going to make a difference in our community,” she said. “The walk is not over. Everybody has a role to play.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.