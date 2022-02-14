Watch now: Defendant's motive for shooting at Decatur police officer at issue in trial

DECATUR — A jury will have to decide which version of Marcus D. Boykin they believe in: a would-be cold-blooded killer who tried to shoot to death Decatur policeman Chris Snyder, or a disturbed person only trying to provoke an officer into shooting him in a bid to commit suicide by cop.

Boykin, 40, is pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Snyder on the night of June 18. He also denies other charges that include armed violence, the aggravated discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated fleeing police. His trial got underway Monday in Macon County Circuit Court.

Called as the first prosecution witness, Snyder appeared to have little doubt that Boykin wanted to shoot him. He said he had been parked doing paperwork in his squad car in a church parking lot in the 300 block of East Leafland Avenue about 10:45 p.m. when he saw Boykin’s vehicle suddenly brake, and pulled into the lot.

He told the jury he watched as the car drove rapidly toward him and saw Boykin leaning out of the driver’s window. “As soon as his hand came up above the driver’s side window frame, I could see he was holding in his hand a small pistol,” Snyder added.

“As soon as I saw the pistol come up he was in my immediate threat zone and I really felt I was taking fire at that point in time and I leaned as far right across my center consul as I could to try and take cover.”

Snyder, questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said he then heard a “distinct loud pop” he recognized as a single gunshot.

“After that I took a moment… I remember thinking to myself ‘Did that really just happen?’ I kind of collected myself, did a little self-check — no holes or anything like that — and as soon as I sat up I could see the vehicle had circled around my squad car and was driving northeast across the parking lot.”

Snyder gave chase and summoned back-up. During the pursuit he said Boykin doubled back on him and the officer considered breaking out a rifle from his squad car to defend himself, but decided there wasn’t time.

During the chase another officer, Michael Lawary, said in a sworn affidavit he saw Boykin pointing his handgun at him, leading him to open fire, shooting eight or nine shots at the defendant through his squad car’s windshield.

Boykin’s car was hit but he escaped injury and was later cornered and caught — after being shot with a stun gun — when police shredded his car tires.

The jury got to see various segments of police body cam and squad car footage which show Boykin approach Snyder, but not the shooting, and then the pursuit and the defendant’s arrest.

Rueter had predicted for the jurors that all the evidence they will see and hear, along with testimony from 13 police officers, will make the prosecution’s case. “All that evidence will be sufficient, ladies and gentlemen, to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt… the defendant is guilty of attempted first degree murder…,” Rueter said.

Defense attorney Chris Amero told the jurors he wouldn’t dispute much of the prosecution case against his client: “Did he have a firearm? Yes. Did he shoot it? Yes. Is he a convicted felon? Yes he is. Did he take the police on a high speed chase? Absolutely he did. Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty,” added Amero.

“But did he try to kill anyone?” Amero said the answer to that was “no” and that Boykin, who had a cocktail of alcohol and cocaine in his system, only wanted to die by provoking the police.

“He wanted them to kill him, and that is what the evidence will show,” said Amero. “Please listen to the evidence, analyze it, and then you will find Mr. Boykin is guilty of a lot of things, but not of attempted murder.”

Testimony from Police Officer Kim Chaney and other officers told the jury that, after he was caught and cornered, Boykin wasn’t seen aiming his weapon at police. He had also been seen to put the gun barrel in his own mouth and under his chin on several occasions.

Much is at stake for Boykin if Amero can convince the jury that his client wasn’t intending to take an officer’s life: the penalty he faces on the attempted murder charge alone carries a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 80 years in prison.

The trial continues Tuesday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

