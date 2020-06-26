Watch now: Departments on scene of fire in Long Creek

DECATUR — Long Creek and Mount Zion fire departments have been dispatched to a structure fire along Twin Bridge Road near U.S. 36.
Heavy smoke was visible in the area around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A reporter at the scene said the building was severely damaged and a vehicle was destroyed. She said additional departments may have been dispatched.
No additional details are available.
This story will be updated.
Fire on Twin Bridge Road pic.twitter.com/I1MbotOiu7— Scott Perry (@scottperry66) June 27, 2020
