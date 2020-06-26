Watch now: Departments on scene of fire in Long Creek
Watch now: Departments on scene of fire in Long Creek

DECATUR — Long Creek and Mount Zion fire departments have been dispatched to a structure fire along Twin Bridge Road near U.S. 36.

Heavy smoke was visible in the area around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A reporter at the scene said the building was severely damaged and a vehicle was destroyed. She said additional departments may have been dispatched.

No additional details are available.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Twin Bridge Road fire on June 26, 2020

