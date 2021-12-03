Watch now: Device helps clear the path for fire emergency response in Decatur

DECATUR — Whenever a fire truck leaves the station with its lights on and siren blaring, most of the vehicles they encounter on the way to the emergency pull over or stop at an intersection until the apparatus has passed.

There are times, however, when distracted drivers put themselves and the emergency responders in harm's way by failing to yield, especially at intersections.

“When people see and hear a fire apparatus coming up behind them in an emergency response, people do some crazy things,” said Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl. “Certainly there’s been accidents caused over the years that I’ve seen and in my career I’ve been on an apparatus that’s been involved in accidents a couple of times, so it definitely happens.”

Recently, the city of Decatur purchased 18 Opticom traffic preemption devices which allow emergency vehicles to communicate with traffic signals, changing it so that crossing traffic is directed to stop and those vehicles traveling in front of the fire trucks get a green light so they can continue moving, thus clearing a path.

The devices work by emitting an infrared signal in the emergency vehicle that sends an encoded request to up to 1,000 feet to a detector on the traffic lights in select high-traffic intersections

Created by Global Traffic Technologies, these devices have been used to reduce intersection crash rates by up to 70 percent and improve response times by up to 25 percent, according to the company's website. They have been used in local municipalities from Highland, Ind., to Broward County, Fla., and Las Vegas, Nev.

“There are safety factors in it but all in all it’s a good system that’s going to move traffic out of our way at these very busy intersections that we’ve targeted,” Ohl said. “Down the road we’re looking to have more of these devices.”

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said $113,067 from the city's general fund was used to purchase these devices while an additional $67,000, or about half the cost of the devices, was used to cover the cost of installing them at designated intersections.

This is the second year the city has been "mass deploying" these devices, and Kindseth said the city would like the program to evolve to include every targeted intersection and have emitters place in Decatur Police Department and Decatur.

"For an example, right now the Opticom devices are only going in the fire apparatuses, fire trucks and command vehicles, so there's a good possibility at some point in the future that the same devices could be allowed for other public services," Kindseth said. "There is a tremendous opportunity. It all costs money and time will tell how quickly we build out the real capacity of the Opticom system."

Ohl said the new equipment will supplement the 19 devices already in place at high-traffic intersections around Decatur. These include the intersections of North Water Street and East Pershing Road and West Eldorado and North Main streets.

Ohl said the additional funding will allow for the installation of the devices at 18 more intersections, along U.S. 36 from its eastern intersection with Illinois 121 to East Eldorado Street and others like West King Street and North Fairview Avenue.

Three of those devices were provided at no cost as part of a purchase agreement, Ohl said.

“I’ve been here on the job 27 years and when I came on this job, not everybody had a cell phone. If anybody had a phone it was in their car and it was called a car phone,” Ohl said. “Now everybody’s looking at their phones or they’re looking at a GPS. Every vehicle has more things that can distract you and I don’t have any kind of numbers or statistics but distracted driving has got to be more prevalent than drunk driving in this day and age.”

People like Marcia Garner aren't convinced there is enough traffic congestion around Decatur to justify spending the money needed for the signal device.

“I think the money could have gone somewhere else if we already had 19 and we haven’t had many collisions,” Garner said. “I mean you shouldn’t wait till the bad things happen, but I think that’s overkill. “

Others, like Joel Greenberg, viewed it differently. Feeling fortunate that he has never been in a dire situation that required the fire department to respond, he said he is in favor of having a device that improves response times and keeps people safe.

“They have enough calls for response for a variety of reasons,” Greenberg said. “Honestly I don’t know what the going rate is and if they’re being overcharged for those things or not but in general I think it’s a good use of tax dollars.”

