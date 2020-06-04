Watch now: Dime-size hail reported as storm moves through Decatur region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Dime-size hail was reported late Wednesday as a strong thunderstorm moved through Decatur.

Winds of up to 40 mph were projected by the National Weather Service.

The Prairie Avenue underpass off North Martin Luther King Junior Drive was blocked by heavy water.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for several Central Illinois counties.

Partly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees are forecast for Thursday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday, although organized severe weather is not expected, the weather service said.

