Watch now: Downed power line reported in Mount Zion neighborhood

MOUNT ZION — A downed power line has been reported at Sunset Drive and Bell Street in Mount Zion. 

Sparks could be seen coming from the line and the glow from the arcing wire visible from Mount Zion High School several clocks away a passerby said.

It appears a fallen tree limb may be to blame for the outage affecting homes along Sunset. Ameren Illinois crews are on the scene.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Macon County until 3 a.m. Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 4 a.m. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE FORECAST HERE.

 
