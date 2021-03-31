Watch now: Downtown Decatur dumpster fire that sparked gas leak quickly extinguished

DECATUR — A dumpster fire that sparked a gas leak behind a row of buildings in downtown Decatur was quickly extinguished Tuesday evening with little visible damage to property.

The Decatur Fire Department was called around 6 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a dumpster fire in the alley behind Robbie's Grille and Giggles gift shop.

"All the residents in the apartment building and the people in Robbie's could smell smoke, so that's when they went back and checked and they saw a dumpster on fire, but they could hear the hiss of a gas line," said Karen Hawkins, owner of Robbie's.

Business patrons, employees and residents of the six apartments above were evacuated from the building while firefighters worked the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It melted through the gas meter, essentially," said Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder. "So then it was a gas-fed fire. That's what complicated things."

Crews from Ameren shut off gas to the building and firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire with little to no damage. Everyone was able to safely return to the building by 7 p.m.

"No fire damage at all," Elder said. "Maybe a little bit of cosmetic damage on the door and the dumpster, but that's it."