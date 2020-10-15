Watch now: Eastern Illinois University COVID testing, flu shots draws big response

CHARLESTON — Before the first syringes and swabs were opened Wednesday morning, there was a long line of people ready to take advantage of a chance to address two current health concerns.
The line in the South Fourth Street parking lot at Eastern Illinois University reached the street from a tent clinic location where the participants could receive testing for COVID-19 or a flu shot.
EIU and the Coles County Health Department teamed up with the Illinois Department of Public Health for the walk-up and drive-up event.
There's another event scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in Peterson Park in Mattoon.
On Wednesday, Cliff Odom, a recent addition to the EIU football coaching staff, was one of those who arrived early to get his flu shot. He said he's already been tested, negative, for the coronavirus disease.
"It's awesome," Odom said of the event. "It's super convenient and provides another opportunity for people to stay healthy."
Eastern business professor Marko Grunhagen took advantage of the event's drive-up option, which he said he appreciated for health reasons as well as for convenience.
"It's a great option to help manage infection risk," he said.
County Health Department environmental health Director Gloria Spear was one of several department and health care workers who were busied directing foot and vehicle traffic, administering shots and tests and more.
Support Local Journalism
"I'm pleasantly surprised," Spear said of the turnout for the event.
With the start of this year's flu season coinciding with the ongoing pandemic, the event helped make sure "anybody who wants a flu shot can get a flu shot," she added.
Coles County's COVID-19 case metrics currently have it in the state "orange" warning level for increased risk for the disease. Spear said the testing Wednesday and Thursday will help get a better handle on the county's current rate.
Many people who have COVID-19 might not have symptoms and decide not to be tested, she noted.
"If everybody tests, we'll know who's sick and who's not," she said.
For Thursday's event in Mattoon, participants should enter the Peterson Park from Fifth Street and the location will be near the park’s DeMars Center, according to information from the county health department.
There will be no charge for COVID-19 testing, the health department indicated.
Those wanting flu shot cost will be billed for state employees and those with Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance; the fee for others will be $35 or $50, depending on the dose administered.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!