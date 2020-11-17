Watch now: Enforcement issues loom as city council approves mask ordinance backed by fines

The chief told council members police will use their discretion and keep in mind officer safety. He said his officers are not going to wade into a bar full of a mob of 100 unhappy drinkers to try and enforce a mask complaint. “If it's unsafe for officers to deal with it, we're not going to deal with it,” he said.

He also cited the example of businesses that do their best to impose mask-wearing rules but can’t be held to account for the actions of one rogue customer. “Walmart is doing a great job (of mask enforcement) and some of your other businesses are doing a great job of enforcing this,” said Getz.

“But if they have one person who comes in for shopping and half way through shopping decides to take his mask off, that’s not Walmart’s fault, or any other businesses’ fault. So each instance (of enforcement) is going to have to be a case by case scenario.”

The police chief could foresee other troubling situations, too. He said one of the biggest problem areas is likely to prove private parties and didn’t relish having his officers show up as the surprise mask police at some child’s birthday celebration. “You as a council have to decide whether you want the police going to Johnnie’s birthday party where there are 25 family members there and if you want the police to get involved in that,” said Getz.