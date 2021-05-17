Watch now: Family members who attended Eisenhower graduation test positive for COVID

DECATUR — The Decatur School District is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after being made aware that a family at the Eisenhower High School graduation on Saturday tested positive for the disease.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to prevent further spread within our school and community and contact tracing protocols have been enacted," district officials said in a statement released Monday afternoon.
"If anyone has any concerns regarding the health of your family that attended graduation, per IDPH guidelines, you are welcome to get tested. Please continue to communicate any positive cases to us, so we can contact trace if needed.”
Approximately 400 students graduated from Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools on Saturday. Both ceremonies were held outdoors at the schools on their respective football fields. The graduations were live-streamed on Facebook, because each graduate was only allowed three tickets in the interest of social distancing.
The district also took numerous precautions during the ceremonies to social distance those in attendance, enforce the wearing of masks and to provide an orderly flow to prevent excessive contact.
In a letter sent to parents and staff, officials said: “We are committed to providing your student and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding nd ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect the health and safety of our community.”
To prevent the further spread of the disease, the district is:
- Placing staff members and students who are identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 10-14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department;
- Continued ongoing self-certification of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks;
- Conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Anyone with questions or concerns, is encouraged to contact school district's Central Administration at 217-362-3000.