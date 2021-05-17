Watch now: Family members who attended Eisenhower graduation test positive for COVID

DECATUR — The Decatur School District is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after being made aware that a family at the Eisenhower High School graduation on Saturday tested positive for the disease.

“We are coordinating our efforts with the Macon County Health Department to prevent further spread within our school and community and contact tracing protocols have been enacted," district officials said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"If anyone has any concerns regarding the health of your family that attended graduation, per IDPH guidelines, you are welcome to get tested. Please continue to communicate any positive cases to us, so we can contact trace if needed.”

Approximately 400 students graduated from Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools on Saturday. Both ceremonies were held outdoors at the schools on their respective football fields. The graduations were live-streamed on Facebook, because each graduate was only allowed three tickets in the interest of social distancing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district also took numerous precautions during the ceremonies to social distance those in attendance, enforce the wearing of masks and to provide an orderly flow to prevent excessive contact.