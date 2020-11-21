Watch now: Family of Mount Zion grad, 30, who died of COVID create memorial fund

Danielle's difficulty breathing was "nothing we were ever concerned about. We just thought it was part of being sick and that we just needed to get through it."

It wasn't until Danielle used a pulse oximeter that they discovered her to have a below-normal oxygen level of 60%. She was then quickly admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator.

It helped, and Danielle began texting family from the hospital, telling them of improvement in her oxygen levels, Kater said. “And later that night her oxygen levels dropped. They put her on a ventilator, which then, it kept the oxygen from going down further, but it never came back up,” he said.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“When a person tests positive for COVID, one very important way they can monitor the severity of their illness is through pulse oximetry, which is a measure of blood oxygenation,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “Having access to a pulse oximeter allows a person to self-monitor their symptoms and know when it is safe to continue to recover at home versus when it is time to seek additional treatment.”