 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Fire at Decatur apartment building called suspicious

{{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur Fire Department on Thursday released footage of crews responding to an apartment building fire in the 500 block of West Macon Street. Crews arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday. READ THE STORY: https://bit.ly/2VyDiW4

DECATUR — Officials are calling a fire that destroyed several vehicles and damaged a Decatur apartment building suspicious. 

Crews arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Macon Street.

A dashcam video released Thursday afternoon by the Decatur Fire Department shows firefighters arriving to find a carport ablaze and thick, black smoke rising into the night sky. Overhead power and cable lines were on fire, as were the vehicles parked under the enclosure. 

"Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect the apartment building from fire spread," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said in a statement. "The parking garage was heavily damaged and the apartment building only had minor heat damage and was not involved in the fire."

The report identifies a vehicle as the fire's origin.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m.

Crews are investigating a fire on West Macon Street in Decatur on Thursday. 

No injuries were reported. ​An estimated cost of damage was not immediately available Thursday. 

The Decatur Housing Authority said some occupants will be displaced due to window and water damage.

People are also reading…

Decatur police and the state fire marshal are investigating. Anyone with information are asked to call 217-424-2811.

PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News