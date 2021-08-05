Watch now: Fire at Decatur apartment building called suspicious

DECATUR — Officials are calling a fire that destroyed several vehicles and damaged a Decatur apartment building suspicious.

Crews arrived at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Macon Street.

A dashcam video released Thursday afternoon by the Decatur Fire Department shows firefighters arriving to find a carport ablaze and thick, black smoke rising into the night sky. Overhead power and cable lines were on fire, as were the vehicles parked under the enclosure.

"Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect the apartment building from fire spread," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said in a statement. "The parking garage was heavily damaged and the apartment building only had minor heat damage and was not involved in the fire."

The report identifies a vehicle as the fire's origin.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. ​An estimated cost of damage was not immediately available Thursday.

The Decatur Housing Authority said some occupants will be displaced due to window and water damage.

Decatur police and the state fire marshal are investigating. Anyone with information are asked to call 217-424-2811.

