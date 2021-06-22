Watch now: Fire badly damages Decatur home Tuesday morning

The crews used their new ladder truck to get better access to the roof of the house, which was extensively damaged along with everything above the first floor, according to May.
“The cause is under investigation and we’re awaiting an investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office,” added May.
Mary Bell, who lives across the street, was an eye-witness to the fire along with her 9-year-old grandson, Trysten Derrickson. “When I first saw it I could see flames coming out the roof,” said Bell, 71.
“I have breathing problems and so I had to go back inside the house because of the smoke.”
She’s lived on the street since she was 11 and said she’s watched it change over the years, not always for the better. But she said it’s still home to nice, older houses and she understood the man living at 412 was busy fixing up the property.
