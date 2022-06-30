Watch now: Fire crews deal with fire at industrial site in Decatur

DECATUR — Fire crews in Decatur quickly dealt with a blaze sparked by workers cutting metal on an industrial site Thursday afternoon, but had to keep a wary eye on tanks holding explosive gasses.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 12:53 p.m. at 777 E. William St., the former site of Midstate Core Company, which had made products used in the foundry business. The location is now the site of a firm called Advantage Automation Midwest.

“Some employees there were using a torch to cut some metal away and the sparks got on some insulation and set the insulation on fire,” said Battalion Chief Wade Watson.

“The welding tank they were using was nearby and we were able to cool that at the same time we were extinguishing the fire and, within minutes of us being there, there was no hazard. The gasses in the tanks are very explosive.”

Watson said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes but crews remained on scene for about an hour cleaning up and dealing with the aftermath of the blaze.

“I haven’t figured the damage figure yet but it is going to be really minimal,” Watson added.

“The employees were soon doing normal operations again and, before we left, they were back to removing what they had started to remove.”

