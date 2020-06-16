Watch now: Fire damages Clinton Assembly of God

“Both of my grandparents' funerals, my best friend’s brother's funeral, weddings I was in and my first wedding,” she said. “I have seen change after change. And even though I attended a different church, this was my home away from home for most of my life."

Baker said she remembered spending much of her life staring into the church's stain-glass window featuring a dove.

"That church shaped me and my life for many years," she said. "This is breaking my heart into pieces. What a horrific day. My grandmother would be devastated if she was still with us."

Annette Mayhugh was also a Clinton resident who grew up in the church.

“My grandmother and her mother were founding members back when they met in a sheep shed on North Monroe in Clinton,” she said. “I remember my dad and granddad helping build the new church building. I was just a young girl, but I remember the fundraising motto of 'Step by Step we'll Build.'"

The church was built in 1973. On a Wednesday night in 1978, she had a blind date with her late husband at the church, and they went on to be married and dedicate both of their children there.