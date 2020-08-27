Watch now: Fire destroys 35 storage units in Bethany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — The owner of R. Callahan Construction Co. said Thursday that a fire destroyed 35 storage units and a workshop.

The fire started at the 448 Illinois Highway 121 at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were on the scene through mid-morning putting out hot spots.

Items that customers stored inside the units perished, along with a number of tools Callahan kept in the shop, he said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but is suspected to have started in the shop, Callahan said. The company was able to continue daily operations.

"It's a hurdle we have to get across," he said. "We're thankful no one got hurt."

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.