Watch now: Fire destroys 35 storage units in Bethany

BETHANY — The owner of R. Callahan Construction Co. said Thursday that a fire destroyed 35 storage units and a workshop.
The fire started at the 448 Illinois Highway 121 at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Crews were on the scene through mid-morning putting out hot spots.
Items that customers stored inside the units perished, along with a number of tools Callahan kept in the shop, he said.
The cause of the fire remains unclear, but is suspected to have started in the shop, Callahan said. The company was able to continue daily operations.
"It's a hurdle we have to get across," he said. "We're thankful no one got hurt."
