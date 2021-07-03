Watch now: Fire truck procession honors fallen firefighter from Mattoon

EFFINGHAM — The funeral for fallen volunteer firefighter Mehdi Mourad of Mattoon, who was from Morocco, drew a long procession of area firefighters and an online international audience on Saturday.

The line of firetrucks included multiple units from the Wabash Fire Protection District in rural Mattoon, which 21-year-old Mourad decided to join this summer after arriving in the United States to study automotive technology at Lake Land College.

Wabash Chief Jerry Schultz said, before the funeral began at New Hope Church in Effingham, that it was a "rarity" to have a young man who is so completely new to the area volunteer to serve as a firefighter. Schultz said he was impressed by Mourad being a go-getter and knows he would have been a great asset to the fire department.

Mourad died from injuries sustained in a crash on June 27 while he was responding in his car to an accident scene on Interstate 57 during heavy rainfall. He had officially joined the fire department five days before the crash and he had been responding to just his second call for service at the time.

Although Mourad was part of the Wabash Fire Protection District for a short time, Schultz said the young man will have a lasting impact on his fellow volunteer firefighters.

"He has brought us a lot closer together since this whole ordeal began," Schultz said.

The fire chief also noted the large number of Lake Land students who had gotten to know and like Mourad, and who turned out in large numbers to mourn together at the funeral. He pointed out that the funeral had an international audience, as well.

Johnson Funeral Home streamed the funeral service live on its Facebook page, where live condolences were left in English and in Arabic script and from commenters as far away as Finland, Gibraltar, Italy and Togo.

Mourad's friends from the Lake Land community at the funeral included Adrianna Knueppel, a volunteer firefighter with the Toledo Fire Protection District. Knueppel said she met Mourad while they were both students at the college and they bonded over their shared interest in firefighting.

"He was super helpful. He would do anything for anybody," Knueppel said of Mourad.

The crew of Toledo volunteers rode in the procession in one of their fire engines. Firefighter/EMS crew member Jarrod Leitch said, as he prepared to take part in the funeral procession, that late Toledo firefighter Chad Sponsel was in his thoughts. Sponsel died at age 33 in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

"This is what (Sponsel) would have done. He would have been here with us to show up and give support," Leitch said of Mourad's funeral. "We want to honor and give respects to this young gentleman."

Firefighters and vehicles from more than 20 area departments took part in the procession from Effingham to the burial site at Neoga Memorial Cemetery.

Chief Bill Albin of the Neoga Fire Protection District, which works closely with the adjacent Wabash district, said it was good to see fire trucks from so many departments in the procession. He said firefighting is a calling and all firefighters, no matter the size of their department, are pursuing the same goal of saving lives.

The procession was greeted outside of the cemetery by Neoga and Cumberland County emergency responders and by several community members along U.S. Route 45.

Nikki Heddins of Sullivan brought her children Anna, 8; Chase, 3; and McKaylen, 2, to pay their respects for Mourad and to support her fiance, Nathan Selby, who is a Sullivan firefighter. She said the fatal crash has reminded her of the dangers of being a firefighter and kept her thinking about the fallen firefighter ever since.

"He was so young. He had a lot of life ahead of him," Heddins said.

