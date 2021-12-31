Watch now: Fired state agency head who helped Buffett now subject of criminal probe

DECATUR — State police have confirmed they are conducting a criminal probe into the actions of the former head of a state agency who was fired after he was judged to have acted improperly in granting a law enforcement training waiver to Decatur-based philanthropist Howard Buffett.

The news of the investigation was revealed in a response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by the Herald & Review.

The newspaper had sought copies of all emails sent between Buffett’s namesake foundation and Brent Fischer, the former executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, ILETSB.

Fischer was terminated Sept. 8 after an investigation carried out by the executive inspector general’s office — a state government watchdog. It concluded that Fischer should not have granted the waiver to Buffett which allowed him to serve as a sheriff’s deputy even though he was short of the 560 hours of training required to be a sworn officer.

And the State Police are now also suggesting their criminal probe may go beyond just the actions of Fischer.

In a letter to the ILETSB legal counsel John R. Keigher requesting that the newspaper’s FOIA request be denied (which it was), David Catlin, the State Police Freedom of Information Officer, said: “The ISP’s investigation will ultimately result in a recommendation on whether the employee (presumably a reference to Fischer) should be criminally charged.

“The investigation may also result in other individuals being charged with crimes. Thus, releasing any records… would interfere with the pending investigation.”

Asked for comment by the Herald & Review, State Police Chief Public Information Officer Lt. Joseph Hutchins said in an email that the investigation involved “employees," plural, of the ILETSB. “The Illinois State Police has open and ongoing investigations into former employees of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board,” to quote his full statement. He did not comment further.

Buffett has never been accused of any wrongdoing and has previously said he acted properly at all times. An attempt to reach him for comment for this story was not successful.

'A nonstandard document may have been supplied'

When the Herald & Review asked the ILETSB for comment, Keigher said that the board’s interim executive director, Keith Calloway, had referred all inquiries on the investigation to the State Police.

Asked if such an investigation was unprecedented in ILETSB’s 55-year history, Keigher said Calloway had said he wasn’t aware of a similar event.

The State Police letter to the ILETSB urging denial of the newspaper’s FOIA request goes on to quote State Police Master Sgt. Matthew Barber, a member of the Division of Criminal Investigation, who described the probe into Fischer’s actions as an “allegation of fraud and official misconduct.”

“According to the allegations, the employee within their official capacity, created and supplied a benefactor with an official document without proper authority,” Barber is quoted as saying.

“Through interviews, it was determined that a nonstandard document may have been supplied to the benefactor from the employee. The details of this document, its creation, its issuance and the document’s intention are confidential and currently under investigation.”

Barber characterized the emails sought by the newspaper as being of “evidentiary value and, if released to the public, could taint a jury pool.” He also said that, due to the “highly publicized nature of the case”, any release of the emails could influence the recollection of witnesses and “those called to testify.”

The inspector general’s investigation of Fischer that led to his firing noted the Howard G. Buffett Foundation had been a generous backer of ILETSB projects: It had earmarked $15 million to build the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, which opened in 2017 in Decatur.

The investigation also noted that Buffett had been asked for a $10,000 check to fund canine training equipment and, within hours of acknowledging receipt of the check in January 2019, an emailed letter had been sent from Fischer’s office granting a request from a supporter of Buffett seeking the waiver of the law enforcement training hours standard.

The inspector general’s report said: “Certification of law enforcement officer status, especially considering the significant public interest in maintaining integrity in that process, should not be minimized nor should it be provided based on someone’s ability to financially contribute… to the law enforcement community.”

Fischer had later tried to claim that the waiver granted to Buffett was only honorary. But Buffett is quoted as telling the inspector general’s office that was news to him. The philanthropist had also emphasized that he had never provided any funds or support “in exchange for something to benefit himself.”

'It just makes me sick what they are doing with him'

Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017 after the former sheriff, Tom Schneider, had stepped down. (Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold its newspaper holdings to Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Herald & Review, in 2020.)

At that time sheriffs only had to be a U.S. citizen, have lived in the county they serve for a year and have no felony records to hold the job. But a police standards overhaul signed into law in March required sheriffs to have completed the standard training course.

Buffett, who had said he was going to run as a Republican candidate for Macon County sheriff in the 2022 election, then announced he was dropping those plans in June. The waiver controversy became public in November.

Buffett, who has a keen interest in law enforcement, has served as a deputy sheriff and volunteer with various police departments in different parts of the country. Those police agencies include the Christian County Sheriff’s Office where Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp believes Buffett has gotten a very raw deal over the waiver issue.

“I want you to know, it just makes me sick what they are doing with him,” said Kettelkamp. “He’s being made to look like the bad guy when really he was just doing everything he was told,” the sheriff said of the waiver controversy. “Howard Buffett did nothing wrong.”

He said Buffett had been a part-time member of his office since 2019, helping out a law enforcement agency that was often short on manpower. “Since he’s been with us he never did any enforcement action, he never put handcuffs on anybody, but he was there to help our guys,” Kettelkamp said. “He helped get people into treatment and he has helped in hostage negotiations when we had an incident over here; he’s very knowledgeable and it’s just a shame what’s happened to him.”

Kettelkamp said Buffett has in fact had extensive training and he had served successfully as Macon County sheriff for some 15 months. “And that experience alone gives him more than enough experience to be a part-time deputy,” he added.

“I’ve never met a more generous person in my life than Howard Buffett and he’s not interested in law enforcement just to put on a badge and a gun on his side; he is into it because he really wants to help people.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

