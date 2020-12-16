Watch now: First doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Macon County

It is the rock star of 2020.
Amid applause from those in the lobby of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, the first batches of Pfizer vaccine intended to eradicate COVID-19 were wheeled through the entrance.
Anxiously awaiting were the first St. Mary’s vaccine recipients, which included Sister Ritamary Brown, Dr. Wajih Raqeem and Ryan Williams, all chosen from various hospital departments. Other employees were scheduled for their shots throughout the remainder of the day.
“This really is the day we’ve been hoping for and praying for,” Brown said.
Health care workers in Chicago and Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on Tuesday.
Medical professionals and residents of nursing homes are part of the initial group to get the vaccinations. Under the state plan, counties that have high COVID fatality rates are a priority. Macon County is one of those.
Doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving this week.
Describing the shot, Brown said, "It was just like a little prick. I’ve had flu shots that felt a lot worse. So this was very easy.”
An hour later, Brown said she still hadn’t felt any discomfort.
“We consider this a momentous day here in our struggle against COVID,” said Michael Hicks, St. Mary’s president and CEO. “It’s nice to take an affirmative step, something that goes beyond treatment and goes beyond testing. It’s a proactive step.”
That same sentiment was shared by representatives of Memorial Health System, which also began receiving shipments of the vaccine Wednesday at is member hospitals, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital.
"This is a super exciting day," Dr. Rajesh Govindaiah, chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. "This is about the happiest I've been in 2020 and I'm looking forward to getting as many people vaccinated as possible."
Govindaiah had nothing but high praise for the monumental process that went into the creation of the vaccine.
Back at St. Mary's, Williams, who serves as emergency department manager, said he felt an obligation to be among the first to get the vaccine locally.
“As an ER nurse, it’s my responsibility to be as prepared as possible and healthy as possible,” he said. “I would never ask my staff to do anything that I wasn’t comfortable doing myself.”
Pharmacy director Stacey Jones facilitated the vaccine distribution for St. Mary's. “As we move into the recovery phase of COVID-19, it will take time to get this vaccine to everyone who wants to receive in the next few months,” she said.
Jones suggests the community take advantage of the vaccine when it is available. However, healthcare providers continue to stress social distancing, washing hands, avoid large gatherings and wear masks.
“This did not happen overnight,” said Jennifer Harris, planning section chief with Memorial Health System, describing the extensive planning that went into the vaccine distribution process. “We have been diligently planning and working for the past several months with the Illinois Department of Public Health and our local health departments.”
The healthcare professionals followed the IDPH Mass Vaccination Guide for administering the vaccines. “That dovetailed it for us to work with our local health departments,” Harris said.
The local health departments determined how to allocate the vaccine based on the healthcare providers who were in the first tier, along with long term facility residents.
“It’s been a team effort,” Jones said.
