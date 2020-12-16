Watch now: First doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Macon County

An hour later, Brown said she still hadn’t felt any discomfort.

“We consider this a momentous day here in our struggle against COVID,” said Michael Hicks, St. Mary’s president and CEO. “It’s nice to take an affirmative step, something that goes beyond treatment and goes beyond testing. It’s a proactive step.”

That same sentiment was shared by representatives of Memorial Health System, which also began receiving shipments of the vaccine Wednesday at is member hospitals, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital.

"This is a super exciting day," Dr. Rajesh Govindaiah, chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. "This is about the happiest I've been in 2020 and I'm looking forward to getting as many people vaccinated as possible."

Govindaiah had nothing but high praise for the monumental process that went into the creation of the vaccine.

Back at St. Mary's, Williams, who serves as emergency department manager, said he felt an obligation to be among the first to get the vaccine locally.

“As an ER nurse, it’s my responsibility to be as prepared as possible and healthy as possible,” he said. “I would never ask my staff to do anything that I wasn’t comfortable doing myself.”