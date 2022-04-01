Watch now: Five thousand new reason$ to become a Decatur cop

DECATUR — Anyone looking for one good reason to become a Decatur police officer now has 5,000 of them to consider instead.

The department has announced, effective April 1, that new recruits and “lateral” hires — existing officers recruited from other police agencies — will be paid a $5,000 signing bonus.

There are some strings attached. In the case of new hires of rookies, the money will be paid in two halves. The first half arrives after 14 weeks when they graduate from the police training academy and then, by the one year mark of their service, they get the second half. And to keep all the bonus all the new hires must commit to work for the department for at least three years.

Brad Allen is the deputy police chief in charge of administrative operations who oversees recruitment. An officer for 25 years, he regards the mission to protect and serve as a rewarding career in and of itself, and quite well-paid by Central Illinois standards: that fat new bonus comes in addition to existing starting salaries for rookie cops just shy of $64,000, plus a generous benefit package.

But the deputy chief also acknowledges it's a tough recruiting environment out there just now. There are more jobs than workers in many industries and even school bus companies are offering new drivers cash incentives to climb aboard. The time was right, Allen said, for the police to up their recruiting ante and prosecute a new strategy.

“We’re just trying to be progressive and come up with some new ideas and find ways to enhance our numbers,” he added. “Maybe some people are kind of cautious around the idea (of becoming police officers) and maybe there is a financial reason that is holding them back. Maybe some extra money will help with relocation or maybe it can help pay some college debt.”

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root isn’t offering a sign-on bonus but said he does offer higher starting pay to already qualified staff — those lateral hires, again — who join his corrections team at the jail where he has been battling to recruit adequate numbers.

Root said it’s enlightened self-interest to offer incentives for such lateral hires because taxpayers are still getting a very good deal: his office doesn't have to pay thousands in rookie training costs.

The sheriff remembers when he was hired 25 years ago there were pools of 300 or 400 applicants chasing maybe 10 or 12 law enforcement jobs in the area. “Now you are seeing 10 or 12 jobs and only seven or eight people apply,” he added.

Root said he is fully staffed with sworn officers but said he can understand the need for city police departments like Decatur — where crime levels are typically higher and stress levels for police greater — to reach for more generous hiring incentives.

He said the recruiting well generally is being poisoned by a combination of tougher and more dangerous conditions out there on the streets and political machinations. Root said moves by Illinois lawmakers to chip away at the immunity enjoyed by police opens cops up up to being sued for actions they take in good faith on the job.

“So you have the risk of getting shot or injured in the line of duty, or putting your wealth at risk,” he added. “If you have anything worth having, somebody will sue you for it with the state pushing against qualified immunity. And when that goes through I guarantee you are going to have a large number of people who will leave the law enforcement field.”

COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS

So, do cash incentives to recruit more police, or anyone else in any industry, actually work? Business experts point to a mixed record on that one, and an escalating financial arms race where some rival employer is often prepared to up the bidding.

“If Decatur is willing to offer me $5,000, for example, can another city give me something more?” asked Michael Osei, assistant professor of financial economics at Millikin University.

And he’s found at least one such city police department in Maine with a quick Google search: “They are actually offering up to $15,000,” he said of their sign-on bonus.

That’s a lot of money to most people, but even then, the professor said, experience teaches that workers tend to look long and deep at where they want to invest a good chunk of their lives. “They have to consider work-life balance,” he explained. “And a one-time payment is not forever.”

Meanwhile, back at Decatur police headquarters, hopes are high that an excellent salary for this area, and now a fat bonus on top, will turn the ebbing blue tide in their favor.

Deputy Chief Allen said the department should have 148 sworn officers and right now they have around 135. Several new hires are in process but, with rookies, it takes a solid 28 to 30 weeks of academy training and field training before they are considered ready to hit the streets on their own.

Another suspect complicating the case of the missing police manpower has its roots in the past: the 1990s saw somewhat of a recruiting wave but now there is a spike in retirements as those seasoned officers get ready to open new chapters in their lives.

“We’re having more openings than we can easily fill, basically,” said Allen.

“And honestly, you see hire-on bonuses in everything now from the retail to the trucking industry. In order to stay competitive, you almost have to do something.”

