Watch now: For 2nd time in a month, firefighters called to battle blaze at Decatur home
  • Updated
Hickory Point Fire Protection District firefighters stand near the remains of a home destroyed by fire along Illinois 121 near the Macon County Fairground. It was the second time in a month that firefighters were called to the scene.

 GARRET KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — For the second time in less than a month, firefighters were called to battle a blaze Thursday at a home on Illinois 121 near the Macon County Fairground.

Josh Trendler, fire chief for the Hickory Point Fire Protection District, said while the cause of the fire is unknown currently, it is deemed "suspicious."

Crews were dispatched before noon to 1950 N. Route 121 and arrived to find the structure ablaze, Trendler said. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters were last called to the address on Nov. 23. That fire, which was believed to have started in the fireplace, left much of the structure, while damaged, intact but unlivable. 

Thursday's fire destroyed the remaining structure. 

Assisting the Hickory Point department at the scene were fire crews from  Argenta-Oreana, Maroa, Harristown and Warrensburg. No injuries were reported.

Photos from scene of fire at 1950 N. Route 121 on Thursday in Decatur

