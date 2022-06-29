Watch now: Forsyth woman pleads innocent to charges of fatally injuring baby

DECATUR — Taylor D. Burris, the Forsyth woman accused of shaking a baby to death while looking after it at her in-home daycare, told a judge she was innocent at a court appearance Wednesday.

Burris, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court with her defense attorney, Steve Jones. He told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that his client would be filing a motion to lower her $250,000 bond and the judge then scheduled a hearing for her to plead her case July 6.

Jones also said Burris was willing to waive her right to a preliminary hearing where Griffith would have to hear the evidence to decide if there was probable cause to try her.

She is charged with inflicting injuries that caused the death of seven-week-old Maren Gallagher from Bement on May 18. The specific counts filed by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter are involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery to a child and endangering the life of a child.

A joint investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office was triggered when doctors discovered baby Gallagher’s extensive injuries after she had been rushed to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Sgt. Roger Pope had accused Burris of initially lying about how the baby came to be fatally hurt before admitting to shaking Maren because she would not stop crying.

Pope said she had also failed to take immediate action as she watched the baby’s health deteriorate and delayed calling 911. “Taylor admitted that she had Googled information about ‘shaken baby syndrome’ the evening that Maren was in the hospital and lay dying,” Pope had written in a sworn affidavit.

Burris remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail. Aside from the bond hearing, her case is also scheduled for a pretrial hearing AuG. 10.

