Watch now: Friends, fellow officers remember state trooper from Long Creek killed in Bondville crash

BONDVILLE — Mystery surrounds the death of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken of Long Creek who was killed Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. as Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

“The investigation is ongoing, but all the evidence and information we have points to single-car accident involving the trooper,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a press conference.

“We have no information to share beyond that; there is no reason at this time to indicate there was anything suspicious or anything nefarious or any information that indicates a collision (with another vehicle).”

Kelly said traffic crash reconstruction experts were now attempting to piece together what happened in the final moments of Hanneken’s life as the vehicle went out of control.

He emphasized again, however, that nothing so far indicated his trooper had been harmed by the actions of someone else. “There is nothing to indicate that there is any sort of criminal aspect to this at all,” he said of the tragedy.