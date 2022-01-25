Watch now: From winning felines to fighting felonies, Sanders embraces the role of public defender

DECATUR — Chief Macon County Public Defender Michelle Sanders won her first big case at the tender age of 13.

Back in those days, growing up in Decatur, she was called Michelle Ashley and was arguing before the supreme court of her father, trying to make the case for why she should have her heart’s desire, a pet cat.

“So I wrote up a binder of all the reasons we should get a cat and then I presented my argument for the cat,” she recalled, a faraway look in her eye. “I think I told him the cat could live in my room and I would take care of it.”

The head of the family court, overwhelmed by her well-reasoned case, granted her appeal and Snowball joined the family. “And she was about 18 when she passed away, so she did really well for a cat,” added Sanders, 40.

And Snowball was no doubt very well cared for by a woman whose nature has always told her that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing well. That’s the approach she still carries to the Macon County Circuit Court every day as the first female chief public defender in the 72-year-history of the office.

But the victor in the celebrated case of Michelle versus Dad has had to learn that the best preparation in the world doesn’t always lead to victory as a public defender.

“When we step into a courtroom, the odds are often against us, quite frankly,” she said.

“The state, after all, controls the charging and it has so many resources at its disposal. But it then becomes our job to protect our clients’ rights as we negotiate and go through trial proceedings; we must do the best we can to come out with the best outcome possible.”

No second-rate lawyers here

Judges will appoint you a public defender from Sanders’ office if it’s deemed that you can’t afford to hire private counsel. But the chief public defender defender bristles at the notion, much portrayed on TV, that public defenders, paid for by county taxpayers, are second rate lawyers.

“It’s frustrating for us to find that people just assume when they get a public defender they are getting bad attorneys,” she added. “When, in reality, the best attorneys I’ve worked with either are or have been public defenders.

“We’re in the court every day and so we know what the judges are looking for and we know what is a valid deal and what is not. It’s not uncommon that the most experienced lawyer in the courtroom is the public defender.”

It is true that many young lawyers cut their criminal defense teeth at the public defender’s office, and Sanders (whose office should ideally have 10 lawyers and is now down to seven) is a keen teacher looking to recruit more of those with the right stuff. Starting pay is around $50,000 for someone right out of law school but, if you stick around in public service for 10 years, there are programs to forgive your considerable student loans.

“I don’t care what your top grade is in law school if you can’t stand up in front of a judge and make an argument,” she explains in her approach for weeding through job candidates. She says her office is also looking for team players because it works as a team, the more experienced attorneys helping out the others as they all juggle case loads that run into the many dozens.

“And for new attorneys, I want someone who is eager and wants to learn,” she added. “If they are shut down and not listening, they are not going to get anywhere.”

Decatur defense attorney Chris Amero, now in private practice, said you won’t find a better teacher than Sanders. “When I graduated law school and got my first job at the Macon County Public Defender’s Office, Michelle wasn’t the chief public defender then, but she took me under her wing and kind of showed me how to practice law,” he recalled.

“She was an incredible mentor and teacher and I don’t think there is probably anyone better suited for the job she has now.”

Amero has also heard client criticisms of public defenders as “public pretenders” but shuts such comments down.

“I don’t think that anyone has any clue how hard those people work over there,” he said. “I always explain that the only difference between me and one of them is that my case load is 50 whereas theirs is 250. But they are great attorneys in that office and they care for their clients and they want to make sure everyone is represented to the best of their abilities. And no one works harder than Michelle.”

Play well with others

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter has a well-rounded view of the job Sanders is doing because he spent more than 15 years working in the public defender’s office himself. “She is an organized, efficient and good attorney,” he said. “And, for lack of a better way of saying it, she plays well with others. She makes an effort to work with people rather than against them.”

Which is a handy skill to have and to teach since so many cases end up in plea deals worked out between prosecutors and defense attorneys. But if it comes down to a trial, Sanders said your public defender will fight like hell to win the day, whatever the system odds may say, and they all cherish the moments when one of them does walk away with a victory.

“There are certainly celebrations within the office and a lot of high fives and congratulations going around,” she said after a legal win. “It’s really heartfelt because our lawyers work so hard.”

Sanders has known she wanted to be a lawyer — the first in her family — since she was around age 7 and fell in love with TV courtroom reality shows. She joined the public defender’s office right out of law school in 2007 and left in 2013 to clerk for Justice Lisa Holder White on the Illinois Appellate Court, Fourth District. Sanders loved the job and learned a lot, but eventually felt the desire to start applying some of that learning.

“I thought ‘Well, I have all this knowledge now and it just simmers up here in my brain and rolls around, and I am not using it,'” she said. “So I wanted to come back and be able to use the knowledge I had gained.”

By 2018 she was back at the public defender’s office as first assistant to then chief David Ellison and was appointed to the top job when he retired in March of 2021.

Married with two children, she also teaches at Millikin University and enjoys introducing students to the labyrinthine wonders of American jurisprudence.

“Students usually have an idea about the law; they’ve seen stuff on TV or they’ve read an article, and so that is where they’re coming from,” she said. “So I think their knowledge is so much on the surface that they have no idea about everything underneath, especially when I get to talking about public defenders and what defense attorneys do.”

Court of public opinion

And if students are generally not too far up to speed, the general public’s grasp of how the legal system should work isn’t all that encouraging, either. Quaint notions like the presumption of innocence are usually the first casualties when the accused is dragged before the court of public opinion.

Sanders said it’s not her job to develop a belief on whether someone is innocent or guilty. “What I need to do is look at the justice system and make sure justice is being done,” she explained. “And that means we make sure the state has done what they need to do from their side of things and, if they haven’t, we need to attack that.”

Sanders said it may be easy to look down on the criminal classes, but points out that there but for the grace of God go many of us: the normally morally upstanding office worker who has one drink too many at the office Christmas party might suddenly find themselves plunged into Sanders’ world if they get pulled over on the way home.

She said for the legal system to work as it should, the attorney who steps up beside the accused in front of a judge must ensure everyone gets the same fair deal. Sanders said that applies whether it’s a defendant facing a DUI charge for a one-time, never to be repeated mistake, or it’s a frequent justice system flier with a rap sheet as long as your arm.

“So it’s our job to make sure the protections are in place for the ‘bad people’ so that they are in place for everybody, and it all only works if we protect everybody equally,” she added.

Macon County’s chief public defender said there is a lot of job satisfaction to be had in being able to do just that.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.