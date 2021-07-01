Watch now: Funeral procession route set for Wabash firefighter

MATTOON — The funeral procession route on Saturday for volunteer firefighter Mehdi Mourad has been announced and community members are invited to line this route to help honor him.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at New Hope Church in Effingham for Wabash Fire Protection District firefighter Mehdi Mourad, 21, who died from injuries he sustained in a collision Sunday while he was responding in his car to a crash scene on Interstate 57.

The funeral will be streamed live on the Facebook page for Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. The services will be preceded by a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, 2210 N. Raney St.

Wabash safety officer Gary Kepley said after the funeral, a procession including several fire trucks will travel from New Hope Church to Neoga Memorial Cemetery for the burial. He said the procession will go west on Ford Street to Raney, north on Raney to Rickleman Avenue, east on Rickleman to U.S. Route 45, and then north on Route 45 to the cemetery.

Kepley said community members are invited to line the route at pedestrian-safe spots to honor Mourad. He said they also can memorialize the firefighter, who was an automotive technology major at Lake Land College, by sending donations marked for a Mehdi Mourad Scholarship Fund to the Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Mourad, who was from Morocco, had joined the Wabash fire department five days before the crash and he had been responding to only his second call for service at the time. Mourad began an internship at KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon in June. He also raced at the Coles County Dragway, both as a representative for Lake Land and in his own vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0