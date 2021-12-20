 Skip to main content
Watch now: Gas meter hit outside Decatur home targeted with gunfire

Meter shot

Decatur Police officers wait patiently as Ameren Illinois workers crack open the shot gas meter. A bullet fragment was recovered. 

 Tony Reid

Decatur Police officers wait patiently while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter.  

DECATUR — A Decatur home was raked by gunfire late Monday morning in the 500 block of East Olive Street — and one bullet punctured the building’s gas meter and started a gas leak.

Neil Elder, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the scene at 11:58 a.m. and worked quickly to shut the gas supply off without incident.

Ameren linemen then arrived to make repairs and Decatur police officers waited while they opened up the damaged meter. Officers were then seen extracting a bullet fragment from the damaged equipment.

A woman who lives at the address, who did not want to give her name, said this was the second time in a few days her home had been targeted with gunfire. She said bullets had penetrated the house and a bullet hole could be seen near the front door.

Police investigations were continuing into the latest shooting incident Monday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

