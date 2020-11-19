Watch now: Grieving family of Danielle Kater creates fund in her honor to try and save more lives

DECATUR — A local family that recently lost a loved one to COVID-19 is telling their story and making a concerted effort to save more lives through the creation of a memorial fund.
Danielle Kater of Bloomington, who graduated from Mount Zion High School in 2008, died of COVID-19 complications in early November.
Her parents, Tina and Bob Rubin, and her husband, Tim Kater, shared the heartbreak brought on by her death on Friday during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily online COVID-19 briefing.
“So you can only understand the devastation that our family has had through this. We lost our only daughter. Tim lost the love of his life.” Tina Rubin said. “But through this, we want something positive. No, these aren’t just numbers, they're not just statistics. These are real people with real lives and real futures that have been stolen by this virus.”
She urged listeners to follow social distancing and quarantine guidance and stay home when possible.
Closer to home the family has created the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care to provide free care kits to Macon County residents who have tested positive for the virus.
One of the primary items included in the kits, which are available at Crossing Healthcare, is a pulse oximeter. It is used to monitor the oxygen level of the blood.
It was only after using a pulse oximeter that Tim and Danielle Kater realized the seriousness of her illness.
"It just happened so quickly," Tim Kater said.
Her only initial symptoms of losing sense of smell that were apparent on a Tuesday progressed to her struggling to breathe over the weekend. This wasn't long after her results came back positive Saturday that same week.
Danielle's difficulty breathing was "nothing we were ever concerned about. We just thought it was part of being sick and that we just needed to get through it."
It wasn't until Danielle used a pulse oximeter that they discovered her to have a below-normal oxygen level of 60%. She was then quickly admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator.
It helped, and Danielle began texting family from the hospital, telling them of improvement in her oxygen levels, Kater said. “And later that night her oxygen levels dropped. They put her on a ventilator, which then, it kept the oxygen from going down further, but it never came back up,” he said.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“When a person tests positive for COVID, one very important way they can monitor the severity of their illness is through pulse oximetry, which is a measure of blood oxygenation,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “Having access to a pulse oximeter allows a person to self-monitor their symptoms and know when it is safe to continue to recover at home versus when it is time to seek additional treatment.”
Each kit is priced at just under $40 and contributions to the fund can be made payable to the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care and sent to The Community Foundation of Macon County at 101 S. Main St., Suite 400, Decatur IL 62523.
Donations can also be sent through the foundation website at maconcountygives.org.
"We want to take all of this negative energy that we have right now and try to turn it into something positive," Tina Rubin said.
