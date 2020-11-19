Watch now: Grieving family of Danielle Kater creates fund in her honor to try and save more lives

It was only after using a pulse oximeter that Tim and Danielle Kater realized the seriousness of her illness.

"It just happened so quickly," Tim Kater said.

Her only initial symptoms of losing sense of smell that were apparent on a Tuesday progressed to her struggling to breathe over the weekend. This wasn't long after her results came back positive Saturday that same week.

Danielle's difficulty breathing was "nothing we were ever concerned about. We just thought it was part of being sick and that we just needed to get through it."

It wasn't until Danielle used a pulse oximeter that they discovered her to have a below-normal oxygen level of 60%. She was then quickly admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator.

It helped, and Danielle began texting family from the hospital, telling them of improvement in her oxygen levels, Kater said. “And later that night her oxygen levels dropped. They put her on a ventilator, which then, it kept the oxygen from going down further, but it never came back up,” he said.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 3.