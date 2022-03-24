Watch now: Grieving father says justice was done after Macon County jury convicts his daughter's killer

DECATUR — The heartbroken father of Decatur murder victim Shemilah Sanders said he was satisfied justice was done Thursday after a jury unanimously convicted Paul M. Folks of shooting her to death.

Shemuel Sanders had tears in his eyes when the verdict came back at 1:34 p.m. in Macon County Circuit Court after the jury had been out for three hours. He exchanged deep hugs with his family and with Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz, whose eyes also shone with emotion.

Folks, 43, was convicted of both first-degree murder and of personally discharging a firearm when he killed the 22-year-old victim in June of 2020. That personal discharge finding increases the penalty range dramatically and means that Folks faces the prospect of dying in prison after he is sentenced May 4.

Shemuel Sanders said he was happy now to leave the appropriate sentence to Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. “But I believe he (Folks) is going to deserve everything that he gets,” he added.

“I do want to say this: I believe that he (Folks) wasn’t taught life, he didn’t have right guidance and he made some bad choices… and like I tell the youth today, your actions, the things you do in life, there are consequences.”

As he spoke, Sanders clutched a metal medallion he said he was given by Amber Oberheim, the widow of slain former Champaign and former Decatur police Officer Chris Oberheim.

“It’s my good luck token,” he said with a smile. “I take it everywhere I go.”

He said the job of his family now was to heal as best they can and carry on as best they can "now that we got justice." He added: “We will never forget Shemilah; I want us to move on to keep her name alive and keep memories going of Shemilah.”

Sanders, 22, died June 9, 2020 in the intensive care unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital. She had been shot in the head the night of June 6 as she tried to flee from a crowd involved in a violent argument near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

Following three days of testimony, jurors retired at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to debate their verdict

Folks’s defense had rested on the fact there were other gunmen present when the firing started. Defense attorney Diane Couri even suggested that Folks's brother, Gabriel Folks, who testified for the prosecution, may have been the actual shooter.

She said Garbriel Folks, who has a track record of violent offenses and was on parole from federal prison, would do anything, including implicating his own brother, to avoid going back there.

"What more of a motive to throw his brother under the bus?" she added.

Couri also described the scene leading up to the shooting as chaos in the dark, with a loud and raucous crowd and multiple confrontations going on. She said the darkness and confusion produced unreliable and contradictory descriptions of the shooting suspect.

"None of these recitations were consistent at all, whatsoever," said Couri. "We have no consistency." She also told jurors that the police had not been thorough enough in their investigation and concentrated on the wrong suspect.

The jury, however, was clearly more persuaded by the arguments of Special Prosecutor Kurtz who said there was no doubt Folks had killed Sanders. She also described the crowd scene of what had become a street fight before the murder happened as “chaotic” but told jurors that didn’t change the fact many witnesses had been consistent about one thing: Paul Folks fired the fatal shot.

“...Person after person after person after person will tell you it was this defendant, Paul Folks, who pulled a gun out and fired it into a crowd of people, shooting, hitting and killing Shemilah Sanders,” Kurtz had told the jury at the start of the trial.

In her closing argument Thursday, Kurtz said it would be easy to understand that Sanders' sisters, who were there and watched her get shot, were traumatized by events and so would not recall everything that happened in the same precise detail when testifying.

"That makes them human beings who watched their sister being gunned down," added Kurtz... "It's chaos and then their sister is on the ground bleeding to death from the back of her head."

As she said those words, the victim's father uttered a groan and lowered his head. He had sat in the public gallery watching the trial along with a large contingent of family members there to offer him emotional support.

Sanders has funneled his grief in the wake of his daughter's death into the creation of the Shemilah Outreach Center in Decatur, which provides work projects and activities for young people in a bid to keep them away from trouble and gun violence.

NO DEAL

Folks had turned down a plea deal before the start of the trial that would have required him to admit to second-degree murder, a lesser offense.

“And you understand that if you reject that offer, which you have told everyone you want to do, and you proceed to trial and you get convicted of first-degree murder with all these weapons enhancements and so on, that you are going to spend the rest of your life in prison, or pretty close?” said the judge.

“Yes, your honor,” Folks replied.

The defendant had also taken, and ultimately lost, a further gamble when he told the judge he didn't want the jury to be instructed they had the option of finding him guilty of second-degree murder.

"...You are essentially taking the position that you are either going to win or you are going to lose and there is no middle ground, you understand that?" the judge had asked again at the end of the trial before giving the case to the jury.

"I understand, your honor," Folks said.

Another defendant linked to the murder case, Folks’s 32-year-old nephew Lavanski S. Folks, was arrested on a weapons charge related to the night of the fatal shooting. He appeared in court in September of 2020 and was sentenced to 24 months' probation after pleading guilty to a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

