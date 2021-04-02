Watch now: Decatur gun buyback event nets 230 pistols, shotguns

"We didn't know how many people would show up," Getz said, adding "there's obviously a need for it." The day of peace and buyback event comes amid an uptick in Decatur gun violence and was intended to prevent firearms from finding their way into the wrong hands.

The buyback was hosted by local Decatur churches, the Decatur branch of the NAACP, the city's Department of Community Development and the Decatur Police Department. Cash was provided The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Police were offering $350 for assault-style rifles, $225 for semi-automatic handguns or revolvers, $75 for shotguns.

"All of these guns taken here aren’t obviously all going to make it to the streets, but there’s a few of those that could probably be victims of burglaries and for sale and end up on the street and used in a crime," Getz said.

Another person in line looking to sell was Mike Matlock, 63, who traveled from Assumption to turn several firearms into cash and saw the transaction opportunity as "a good deal."

"I thought I'd take advantage of their program," Matlock said. "I thought it'd be a great opportunity to cash a few of them in. I'm a farmer but I like dealing in guns sometimes."