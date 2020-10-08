 Skip to main content
Watch now: Health officials report 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Wednesday
Watch now: Health officials report 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Wednesday

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say 49 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total of positive cases to 1,817, as of Wednesday since the pandemic began. 

Of those, 1,110 have been released from isolation, 650 are isolating at home, 10 are hospitalized and 47 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported another 42 virus-related deaths and 2,630 new confirmed cases among 58,820 test results reported in the previous 24 hours. That brought the casualty count to 8,878 among 307,641 confirmed cases as the state surpassed 6 million tests completed.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,679 people in Illinois reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 372 in intensive care unit beds and 165 on ventilators.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

