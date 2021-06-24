Watch now: Hearing more fireworks in Decatur? Fire department on guard

DECATUR — Founding father John Adams lit the fuse of America’s birthday celebrations way back in 1776.

He wrote to his wife Abigail on July 3 of that fateful year to trumpet the fact the Continental Congress had passed the resolution calling for Independence on July 2. Adams said the nation should celebrate this day with “... guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

He probably didn’t intend that we should burn neighboring houses down with illegal fireworks or frighten each other half to death with massive explosions from yet more illegal fireworks that sound like mortar bombs.

Welcome to Decatur in 2020 when at least one house fire was attributed to fireworks and the run-up to July 4 saw night after night rent with explosions powerful enough to blow off a hand or worse.

Now comes Independence Day 2021 and the city’s fire department warns the ignition sequence is already underway for nights of explosive violence and possible destruction worse than a year ago.

“Yes, we’re predicting this year to be worse than last year,” said the city’s Deputy Fire Chief Dan Kline. “Socio-economic status, geographical location, any of that doesn’t matter, there are already fireworks going off in every corner of the town at all hours of the night. And we’re still a couple of weeks out from July 4.”

Predicting this year would be worse than last year with the onslaught from illegal fireworks is quite a statement. One vacant house on North Church Street was destroyed by fire linked to fireworks in 2020 and Kline recalls what it was like to take a ride on a fire truck through the exploding city.

“We were trying to get to structure fires with all the fireworks — what I call the arsenals of fireworks — being lit off in the street,” he added.

Kline said then, and now, the fireworks ranged from roman candles to air-launched rockets which shoot up then explode with tremendous force, “like mortar shells” but with no colorful display.

Firing off fireworks in the city requires a permit and there have been a handful of approved applications before the permitting process deadline of June 18. Fire department experts have to inspect the proposed launch site for safety and make sure those firing off the display know what they’re doing and understand basic safety procedures.

The trouble, said Kline, comes from the illegal flood of fireworks, many of them extremely powerful, that pour into the city in the run-up to and after July 4. If the fire department or police department catches you shooting those off, you could face a $250 citation but Kline says what matters are the dangers posed by fireworks that people realize, too late, are more powerful than they bargained for.

“We’re hearing a lot more of the big bangs from the type of fireworks we call ‘M-80s’; these are like quarter sticks of dynamite and with these you could lose a hand or worse,” said Kline. “When it goes off, it sounds just like an artillery shell, you can feel the percussion from it.”

Other dangers come from tossing fireworks like firecrackers on roofs where the fast-burning crackers can easily set alight dry leaves or other debris and then catch the roof on fire.

“People just don’t realize the dangers,” Kline said.

Decatur police do, however, and stand ready to back up the fire department in dealing with severe problem cases. Acting Police Chief Shane Brandel said he also expects to see street firework activity ramp up as July 4 approaches.

The policeman said he understands the need to blow off steam and celebrate, especially after a year cooped-up with COVID-19 fears. But even if your fireworks are of the more tame variety available from some local retail stores, Brandel urges people to be considerate of others before they set their bombs to bursting in air.

“The biggest complaint we get from fireworks are usually when they go late into the night and disturb other people who have to go to work the next day,” added Brandel. “Just be cognizant of what you are doing and be reasonable.”

