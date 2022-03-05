 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Heavy police presence in Decatur restaurant parking lot

DECATUR — Nearly a dozen Decatur police cars were on the scene Saturday night of an incident in the parking lot of the Mount Zion Road McDonald’s.

Officers were observed around 10 p.m. putting up crime scene tape around the parking lot of the business, and examining the outside of the neighboring Arby’s restaurant where two police cars were staged.

No other emergency vehicles were on the scene at the time a Herald & Review editor was in the area

No additional details were available.

This story will be updated.

