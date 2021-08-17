Watch now: Homeless Decatur arsonist pleads guilty

DECATUR — A homeless serial fire-setter, who torched the Decatur houses friends let him stay in, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

Michael J. Dixon took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw two additional arson charges dismissed Friday in Macon County Circuit Court. A jury trial had been scheduled to start Monday before Dixon, 29, switched his plea.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 30 and said it would be an “open” sentencing, which means there is no pre-agreed penalty cap.

Previous court hearings included information about how Dixon had arrived in the Decatur area on probation after being convicted of arson in Panama City, Florida.

A friend had allowed him to stay at his house at 1950 Illinois Route 121 and the first fire occurred there on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The friend had been awakened by Dixon and told the building was on fire and Robert Dunn, an investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, testified a fire in the fireplace had been accelerated after being piled high with chunks of wood with the cross-section size of telephone poles, plus other materials.

Investigations into that blaze were still continuing when more friends arranged for Dixon to live at another house, 1003 North Moffett Lane, which went up in flames the evening of Dec. 1, 2020. As suspicions rose about Dixon, Dunn said he continued to deny everything.

The investigator said Dixon told him he had been sitting in the yard tending a recreational fire when the home was suddenly engulfed in flames. “He told me had not been sitting there very long when a ball of fire blew out of the back of the house,” added Dunn. The investigator said he later determined the house was torched with a blaze fueled by “multiple points of origin.”

But while that investigation was also continuing, Dixon had asked the friend who had let him live at the 1950 Illinois route 121 home if he could return to the damaged but still livable house. Dunn said the friend agreed and that house was destined to go up in flames again on the morning of Dec. 17.

Dixon had been intercepted by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies walking away from the conflagration and was arrested the same day.

He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.