Watch now: Hoping for a white Christmas? Keep dreaming

With Christmas fast approaching, the chances of Central Illinois receiving a blanket of fresh, white snow in time for the holidays seems unlikely.

“Typically we define a white Christmas as at least an inch of snow on the ground and right now, none of the models say that it’s going to happen," said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist at Lee Enterprises. “Now that could change … it’s just not looking that way right now.”

Although experiencing Christmas without snow feels sacrilegious, the lack thereof is more common throughout the state the farther south people live.

According to the U.S. Climate Normals comprised of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data from 1981 to 2010, the historical probability of getting at least 1 inch of snow ranges from 20% to 40%.

Decatur sits at a 28% chance while Mattoon has a 33% chance and Bloomington-Normal has a 37% chance. Carbondale sits at a 23% chance.

“In a way, you could say it’s lucky if we get a white Christmas,” Holiner said. “It certainly happens, but it’s actually less common for it to be a white Christmas versus there actually being no snow on the ground.”

Holiner said temperatures throughout the year are cooler in northern Illinois than in the central part of the state, and in the week leading up to Christmas, people will most likely not see any precipitation other than a frontal system on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24 with some small chances of rain or flurries.

Another factor is that during the week of Christmas temperatures will be above normal – which are usually at a high of 30 degrees and a low of 20 degrees – with drier conditions and making snowfall unlikely, Holiner said.

Despite the geographical difference, Holiner said, another reason people will not see snow soon is that December is still a little early in the winter season for cold temperatures and snow.

“The coldest part of winter is actually mid-January for Central and Southern Illinois, so we usually don’t have our coldest temperatures yet when we’re looking around the week of Christmas,” Holiner said. “It’s just that we don’t have all the ingredients yet in late December for there to be snow.”

This time of year, the low-pressure systems also tend to track farther north, where lake-effect snow is more prominent in areas like Chicago and other states like Indiana and Michigan, Holiner said.

The snowiest month in Central Illinois tends to be January, followed by February and then December.

Part of this is accredited to the La Niña weather pattern, a meteorological phenomenon during which sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels, Holiner said.

“These low-pressure systems come in one after another, so you get a lot of cloudy days and sometimes that can mean snowier conditions if you have the cold air in place,” Holiner said. “Typically La Niña does not bring colder-than-normal conditions for Illinois, it brings wetter than normal conditions … and we’re not seeing any signs of extended cold streaks.”

States like Iowa and southern regions of Wisconsin and Michigan, which often have a white Christmas, are experiencing some of the same above-normal temperatures and will most likely not have snow soon enough, Holiner said.

With warmer weather continuing throughout this month and into the new year, Holiner said this will make for more rain events instead of snow throughout the winter, but there could always be a chance where most of the season’s snowfall drops in one big event.

Holiner also said less snow in the winter has been an overall trend since Illinois’s snowiest decade in the 1970s, and because of climate change, warmer than normal conditions will trend further until the state and region are left with no snowfall.

“I think more people are not going to have a white Christmas and places that typically do aren’t,” Holiner said. “There could end up being one big snowstorm that brings us the majority of snow for the winter and that’s what we have to be prepared for.”

