Watch now: How are Macon County COVID rules being enforced for restaurants?

DECATUR — Chris Heacox, owner of Decatur’s Downtown Cafe, said he’s been following the various COVID-19 regulations from the start. But with just curbside delivery and no indoor dining, it’s a stretch financially — especially when other businesses continue to seat customers, in violation of rules.
“I don’t think people should be doing that,” said Heacox, whose business at 217 N. Main St. would have a steady crowd on weekdays before COVID. “It’s not fair to the people who are actually following the rules. It sends the wrong message.”
Since the March stay-at-home order, counties throughout Illinois have taken separate approaches to enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, leading to a patchwork effort of subduing the virus’s communal spread.
Since the mitigations are issued through Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders, decisions about what extent they should be enforced have ultimately been left to local authorities. That has led to some businesses – especially restaurants – to defy orders and remain open.
Locally, there have been several examples.
Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said their approach has been to make owners aware of the rules, but they have issued several cease-and-desist orders.
“That has been the deciding factor for many food establishments to get compliant,” she said. “We did not want to have to close anyone down. We want to educate, partner, and make things safe and save some lives.”
‘We have a lot of questions’
The state’s Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations took effect Nov. 20, closing all indoor service at bars and restaurants. The order also required stores to lower customer capacity to 25%, among other changes.
The measures are to be lifted when infection numbers decline.
Pritzker and state health officials have said the limits are crucial to driving down the number of infections. But the regulations also ignited strong opposition in the restaurant industry, which has been rattled by steep declines during the stay-at-home order in the spring. In recent weeks, eateries ranging from Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café and Lincoln Square Lounge have announced plans to completely suspend operations because of the business climate.
Statewide, there are examples of restaurants that have defiantly stayed open.
Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia said they tell their operators “not to disobey the governor’s executive order, however, obviously we have a lot of questions.”
The group filed papers in the legal case surrounding FoxFire, a steakhouse in Kane County, that took the state to court over the rules, arguing there’s no statistical proof restaurants are major sources of COVID spread. An appellate later reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed the business to stay open.
Toia in an interview pointed to Illinois Department of Public Health’s data showing that since July 1, about 4% of the state’s COVID-19 outbreaks come from restaurants. Bars make up about 3% of the outbreaks, according to IDPH.
With those low numbers, Toia questions why restaurants continue to be listed as a high-potential exposure location.
“If you go get coffee at a drive-thru 13 days ago, but then you get COVID-19 from an unregulated private gathering yesterday, that coffee shop drive-thru shows up in the data for potential exposure,” Toia said.
Toia and other indoor dining defendants also argue that restaurants are safer than private gatherings because they are already a highly regulated industry.
Pritzker has pointed several times to scientific studies indicating the risk of exposure to the coronavirus inside restaurants.
“Medical studies, medical doctors, epidemiologists, experts on infectious diseases, all have nearly universally said that bars and restaurants are places, because people are not wearing masks for lengthy periods of time, because they tend to be indoors for lengthy periods of time, that those are places that can be dangerous for people,” Pritzker said.
A patchwork of enforcement
There is also the issue of enforcement. Because local authorities are left to determine how to apply standards, a wide gap exists across the state. Some state’s attorneys have also not prosecuted cases.
Illinois State Police officials said the division of criminal investigation has received about 185 complaints from local law enforcement agencies, departments of public health, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Liquor Control Commission and other law enforcement and prosecution partners. About 28 complaints from citizens have been handled by the department.
State police in a statement said its primary goal in enforcing COVID restrictions is to educate and urge voluntary compliance before issuing citations, which is “incremental process when those masking and social distancing requirements are not being observed by a business that begins first with a notice of non-compliance, an order to disburse and then, finally, as a last resort, the issuance of a misdemeanor citation to the business, not the individual.”
In cases when misdemeanor citations were issued by state police, emergency rule requirements for masking and social distancing “have been outright and openly violated by the wait staff, cooks and business owners refusing to respect or observe these basic safety measures.”
To date, 70 complaints from local health department supervisors have been passed on to state police when they were not able to resolve issues.
Decatur also is taking the education-first approach. Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said he hopes reprimands will be a wake-up call for the majority of businesses.
“Hopefully, making a few examples is enough to change behavior,” he said.
He said they’re investigating businesses not following rules.
Councilman Pat McDaniel, who is Decatur's liquor commissioner, said liquor licenses are subject to revocation if a business doesn’t comply with mandates.
Four businesses were approached regarding the disregard of regulations. The Bourbon Barrel, at 1391 N. Illinois Route 48, and the Draft, located 5180 Hickory Point Frontage Road, recently argued they would continue serving customers indoors following the ultimatum. Their liquor licenses were suspended for 30 days.
Kim Torry, co-owner of the Bourbon Barrel, said the restaurant has been struggling during the 30-day suspension. “We are hanging on by a thread,” she said.
The restaurant staff continues to serve food through curb-side service. “But that’s about all I can do with the mitigations,” Torry said.
Attempts to reach The Draft were unsuccessful.
El Corral, located at 3655 US Hwy 36, Decatur, and Friendly Bar, at 1935 S. Taylorville Road, agreed to stop allowing indoor seating and were given a $50 fine.
“It tried to be fair and only fine Friendly’s and El Corral $50, instead of $1,000, which is allowed by the Illinois Liquor Commission,” McDaniel said. “I think the word got around. And that’s what I was hoping.”
McDaniel said he doesn’t want to revoke any business’s licenses. “But I will if they’re not going to comply,” he said.
Binkley, the Macon County official, said when health department employees need to visit a food establishment, they will often have law enforcement for added protection. “Our staff and their safety are our utmost importance to us and making sure that they are OK,” Binkley said. “They deserve to make it through this safe and healthy too."
She said one food permit was suspended since the last mitigations were set in place. “There was a risk presented,” Binkley said. “The place got compliant, opened back up and was taken care of.”
She said they’re mindful of the impact such closures have.
“That was a difficult decision and we all took that very seriously,” Binkley said. “But what we are trying to do is save lives.”
Most food establishments have complied to the health department's requests, she said.
“Hopefully we will not have to do any other suspensions of food permits, but if and when that becomes necessary, we will,” Binkley said.
There is also hope the vaccination rollout that started last week will drive down infection rates. Health care professionals and long-term care residents are being vaccinated first.
Toia said he would like to see restaurants allowed to operate around 20% indoor capacity with mask requirements.
“We could talk all we want about limited capacity and everything, but what we really need is the federal government to step up with an additional relief package,” Toia said.
He advocated for the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive Act, or the RESTAURANTS Act. The bill would provide $120 billion in grant funding to independent restaurants with annual revenues less than $1.5 million.
Additionally, as COVID-19 stimulus bill negotiations progress in Congress, Toia is hopeful for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.
The program provides potential fully forgiven loans to small businesses aimed to keep workers on their payroll.
Heacox, the Downtown Café owner, said he’ll continue doing what he can to stay afloat. But it’s getting more and more challenging, he said.
“The positivity rate is still up,” Heacox said. “We can’t open to the general business until it is at a certain level.”
