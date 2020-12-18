Watch now: How are Macon County COVID rules being enforced for restaurants?

“It tried to be fair and only fine Friendly’s and El Corral $50, instead of $1,000, which is allowed by the Illinois Liquor Commission,” McDaniel said. “I think the word got around. And that’s what I was hoping.”

McDaniel said he doesn’t want to revoke any business’s licenses. “But I will if they’re not going to comply,” he said.

Binkley, the Macon County official, said when health department employees need to visit a food establishment, they will often have law enforcement for added protection. “Our staff and their safety are our utmost importance to us and making sure that they are OK,” Binkley said. “They deserve to make it through this safe and healthy too."

She said one food permit was suspended since the last mitigations were set in place. “There was a risk presented,” Binkley said. “The place got compliant, opened back up and was taken care of.”

She said they’re mindful of the impact such closures have.

“That was a difficult decision and we all took that very seriously,” Binkley said. “But what we are trying to do is save lives.”

Most food establishments have complied to the health department's requests, she said.