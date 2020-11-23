Watch now: IDPH preps for expected initial 400,000 doses of vaccine; First batch of vaccines will go to hospital workers, first responders

Slaoui said vaccines would be shipped to states “within 24 hours from approval.”

“Hopefully, people will start to be immunized, I would say, within 48 hours from the approval,” Slaoui said during the interview.

Under the state’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Planning Guide released in October, the first vaccine doses released will be given to frontline hospital workers and first responders.

During Monday’s news briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about ensuring access to the vaccine among low-income or marginalized communities.

“I just want to say that one of the big concerns that I have is making sure that we do this with an equity lens, and that includes not only people of color but rural communities, places that often are left out and left behind, forgotten,” he said. “I want them to be significantly considered for the near term possibility of getting the vaccine but this vaccine is going to roll out over quite a number of months. We're not really going to see, as I understand, the vaccine coming to the general public until perhaps March or April at the earliest.”

Ezike said the hospital workers set to receive the vaccine in the first rounds include staff who are not health care professionals, such as the cleaning and food staff.