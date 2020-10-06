Watch now: IDPH urges flu shots as COVID-19 continues to spread

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Tuesday urged Illinoisans to get their seasonal flu vaccinations as a way to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

“There is the potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Although a COVID-19 vaccine is still being developed and tested, we do have a vaccine to combat this season’s anticipated flu viruses. I want to challenge everyone to roll their #SleeveUp and show us you that you’ve received your flu shot and are committed to protect those around you.”

Although the seasonal flu is significantly less lethal than COVID-19, many of the initial symptoms of both illnesses are similar — coughs, fevers, chills and shortness of breath.

Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated for the flu, the IDPH said, can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That, in turn, would help reduce the burden on the state’s medical system and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.