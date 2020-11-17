Watch now: 'If you don’t need to do it, don’t': Pritzker imposes more restrictions, calls for people to stay home (copy)

The business since reopening in June has put money towards maintain a clean environment where up to six people could use the machines. Partitions were installed on the gaming stations over the summer. The stations are cleaned after every use and the entire facility is disinfected every evening and morning, said Johnson. Staff and customers are expected to wear masks.

“The scary part is the unknown,” he said. “We don’t know how long we could be shut down for and that could make or break a lot of businesses.”

"It's going to be kind of like how it was when we first reopened,” said Angela Foulke, interim CEO of Decatur YMCA. “We're not going to have our indoor classes on land or in water. We're still going to abide by IDPH guidelines. We'll be able to do one-on-one trainings.”

Aside from canceling small group sessions, like swim lessons or youth sports clinics, the big difference she said will be the requirement to wear masks at all times.

"Since we have been reopened, we have never been at 25% capacity so that doesn't really affect us too much."

While she believes her business is better prepared to handle the restrictions this time around, Cindy Deadrick, owner of Shop on Main in Decatur, said it’s the timing that is most troublesome.