Watch now: Illinois fire marshal sounds alarm for campus fire safety

CHARLESTON — When it comes to fire safety, Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said most people were in elementary school the last time precautions and evacuation strategies were emphasized.

Considering the potential for danger that exists in on-campus and off-campus student housing, Perez traveled Wednesday to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston to heighten awareness among students and the community.

The fire marshal met with other campus and community leaders to recognize September as Campus Fire Safety Month.

Zakiya Johnson, a junior at EIU, welcomed the reminder and hopes other students take note.

When she was a freshman, Johnson recalls several occasions when a fire alarm went off in the dorm because people overcooked food.

“Sometimes people would stay in the room because they knew it wasn’t serious,” said Johnson.

According to Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett, burning food is the cause for several smoke alarm incidents, but it is still important to treat all fire alarms as if they were immediate emergencies.

“Even though it may not be happening in your part of the building, there could be an emergency going on in the rest of the building,” said Bennett. “So do take heed to those fire alarms and get out of the out of the building swiftly as possible.”

Bennett referred to a Stanford Campus Fire Safety study, which showed that from the 2000-2018, there were 92 fires involving on-campus housing, Greek housing, and off-campus housing within three miles of campuses that resulted in 132 deaths.

Eastern hasn't been immune to fire damage.

In 1994, a hot curling iron being placed on a bed spread caused a small but rapid fire in Carman Hall. Later, in 2004, a fire destroyed most of the roof of Blair Hall. While the fires caused extensive structural damage, there were no deaths.

“As a residential university, we understand and appreciate that keeping our students and employees safe is our top priority,” said university President David Glassman. “In our role as educators, it’s also important to help our students and employees understand how to prevent and properly react to dangerous situations, including fires.”

Both Perez and Bennett explained safe safety practices.

Some of these practices include making sure people know how to use fire extinguishers, making sure housing has sprinklers and a working alarm system, not leaving cooking food unattended, and developing exit-plans and a meeting place in case a fire does happen,

“These are steps that could prevent tragedies, and will help ensure that the bright futures of this generation continue to flourish,” said Perez.

EIU has become a leader in fire safety in Illinois. It was the first state university to comply with the state’s residence halls sprinkler act in 2012, which required that residence halls have sprinklers to prevent fires from spreading, said Glassman.

All residence assistants also undergo a rigorous fire training sequence where they learn how to leave a building and operate a fire extinguisher, said Executive Director of University Housing and Dining Mark Hudson.

The Charleston Fire Department has taken measures to raise awareness and increase safety throughout the years, said Bennett. These include doing yearly side-by-side demonstrations comparing a fire burning inside a structure without a sprinkler system versus one equipped with one.

These also include "Good Neighbor Walks," where the fire department helps students update their fire safety equipment as they walk from the university to downtown Charleston.

“Numerous times, we’ve either replaced smoke detectors or had to replace the batteries that were taken out,” said Bennett about the Good Neighbor walks.

Having fire drills and sprinklers on-campus has made Johnson feel safer inside the dorms, she said.

“I think it probably would be important for us to know the strategies in the individual buildings, or at least knowing the quickest way out of individual buildings would be helpful,” said Johnson. “But at least in the dorms, where people are sleeping at night, is covered.”

