Watch now: Illinois has worst COVID surge since pandemic began; 6 more in Macon County with disease are dead
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Watch now: Illinois has worst COVID surge since pandemic began; 6 more in Macon County with disease are dead

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois health officials urged residents Wednesday to stay home and strictly limit travel and social gatherings over the next three weeks, after the state recorded its sixth-deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic and a new high for hospitalizations.

The 145 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the highly contagious virus are the highest one-day total since May 27. Among the deaths was a seventh resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, where nearly 150 residents and staff members have tested positive.

“I want to remind everybody how deadly this virus is,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “It hasn’t abated. It hasn’t changed. It’s out there.”

The 5,042 hospital patients is also a record mark, topping the number reached in late April, after officials scrambled to construct a mobile field hospital at the monstrous McCormick Place Convention Center and rehabilitated sections of in several Chicago-area hospitals for fear of running out of traditional beds.

The 12,657 new infections reported was also another single-day record, bringing total cases to 523,840. The illness has contributed to 10,434 deaths.

Restrictions on social interaction are in place in each of the state’s 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, with a second stage of even tighter “resurgence mitigations” affecting Region 1 in northwestern Illinois and suburban Chicago counties making up regions 7 and 8.

But the state health department made a plea for even more precautions that amount to a voluntary stay-at-home order: Work from home, leave the house only for the doctor, groceries, or other necessities, and don’t travel, even if it means forgoing holiday family gatherings.

“In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous,” the agency said in a statement. “Please, travel only if necessary.”

With the pandemic hitting the state hard last spring, Pritzker mandated such restrictions on movement from mid-March through May. Since last week, he has suggested the requirement could return, but hasn’t specified a timeline.

He has criticized mayors and other local officials who are refusing to abide by resurgence mitigations in place, which hit bars and restaurants particularly hard, because indoor service is halted.

In Springfield, for example, the city council adopted an ordinance that fines people for not wearing face coverings to prevent transmission when in public, but the mayor and county officials also softened the rules by not shutting down indoor service, but further restricting capacity.

“Local governments though, right now, if they are not imposing new mitigations and enforcing the ones that are already in place, they’re doing it wrong,” Pritzker said.

— John O'Connor, Associated Press

145 deaths, 6 in Macon County, reported Tuesday 

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people — including six from Macon County — died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May.

The six local deaths, which included four women, ranging age from their 60s to 90s, and two men in their 60s and 70s, bring the county's total to 81 since the start of the pandemic.

The Macon County Health Department also reported 80 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 4,794. of those, 31 remain hospitalized.  

As of late Tuesday night, 5,042 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a 6% increase over the previous day’s total and the largest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since April 28. Total hospital bed usage, including non-COVID patients, stood at 25,536, the highest at any point during the pandemic, leaving only 27% of the state’s total hospital capacity available.

Of those hospitalized, 951 were in intensive care units, accounting for a quarter of of all staffed ICU beds in the state, while 404 of those patients were on ventilators.

Hospital bed utilization was most severe in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 10, suburban Cook County, where only 21% of beds were available.

IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5%. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.5%.

Region 1, in northwest Illinois, continued to post the state’s highest test positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average rate there stood at 18.3% as of Nov. 8, the most recent data available. 

Region 6, which includes Macon County, has a positivity rate of 12.2%. Macon County on its own has a positivity rate of 15%.

— Capitol News Illinois and Herald & Review 

