Watch now: Illinois has worst COVID surge since pandemic began; 6 more in Macon County with disease are dead

Restrictions on social interaction are in place in each of the state’s 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, with a second stage of even tighter “resurgence mitigations” affecting Region 1 in northwestern Illinois and suburban Chicago counties making up regions 7 and 8.

But the state health department made a plea for even more precautions that amount to a voluntary stay-at-home order: Work from home, leave the house only for the doctor, groceries, or other necessities, and don’t travel, even if it means forgoing holiday family gatherings.

“In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous,” the agency said in a statement. “Please, travel only if necessary.”

With the pandemic hitting the state hard last spring, Pritzker mandated such restrictions on movement from mid-March through May. Since last week, he has suggested the requirement could return, but hasn’t specified a timeline.

He has criticized mayors and other local officials who are refusing to abide by resurgence mitigations in place, which hit bars and restaurants particularly hard, because indoor service is halted.