Watch now: In Decatur, the future of policing is up in the air

DECATUR — The future of Central Illinois policing is increasingly up in the air.

Which explains why the Decatur Police Department has gone airborne with its very own three-strong mini-fleet of drones.

And it’s not cheap: They collectively cost some $29,000 (paid for by federal tax dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds) but police see drones opening an invaluable flightpath to more effective law enforcement and public service.

Just don’t call them, well, drones.

“I try to refer to them as small unmanned aircraft systems as much as possible,” said Lt. Erik Ethell, the Decatur Police Department’s unmanned aircraft systems coordinator.

“People hear the words ‘police drone’ and it’s ‘Oh my God …’ and they start imagining those Predator drones.”

You remember them, no doubt. Used by the military and CIA and the size of a small aircraft, these angels of death lingered unseen in the sky above war-torn places like Afghanistan and dispatched the enemies of the United States via the use of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

And however much some of those living in beleaguered high-crime neighborhoods might welcome the aerial patrol of armed law enforcement unmanned aircraft systems, Ethell says that ain’t happening.

Strict federal and state rules of engagement forbid police drones to be armed, and regulations also limit their general use. The Illinois Freedom from Drone Surveillance Act, for example, forbids law enforcement to use drones to “gather information” unless police get a search warrant first.

Exceptions to the rule allow them to send in the drones, without warrants, when faced with a high risk of terrorist attack or when the use is justified to prevent “imminent harm to life, or to forestall the imminent escape of a suspect or the destruction of evidence,” according to the law.

Even then, however, the head of the police agency involved must “report in writing the use of a drone to the local state’s attorney” within 24 hours of that deployment.

Another use that doesn’t require pre-authorization via warrant is the search for a missing person, a mission that particularly appeals to Ethell as something deep in the drone wheelhouse. The new police aerial squad are equipped with infrared cameras capable of peering down into a wooded area at night and finding a missing person’s heat signature.

“Maybe you have a child who has wandered off or an Alzheimer's patient lost in a large-scale wooded area or in some large field where it could potentially take 10 officers to search,” said Ethell.

“Drones like we have now enable you to search a large area like that in a much more efficient way.”

'Easier and safer'

And drones, while expensive, are a lot cheaper than human life. One of the new Decatur Police drones is designed to operate inside buildings and can relay conversations and even deliver a cell phone. Ethell says it’s a way for the police to reach out to, say, an armed and barricaded suspect, without putting officers in deadly danger.

Ethell said that same drone model was designed with the help of a then "17-year-old kid out in Las Vegas” in partnership with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. That kid, Blake Resnick, something of a drone tech genius, went on to found his home drone company, BRINC, which now has 40 employees.

“He had gone out on like 10 missions with the Las Vegas Metro SWAT after that big shooting they had out there in Vegas (the mass killing of 60 people at a music concert Oct. 1, 2017),” Ethell explained. “He wanted to try and make law enforcement officers’ jobs easier and safer.”

And the lieutenant said other vistas where drones can make life easier and safer for police and everybody else are opening up all over the place — like crash reconstruction, for example.

“So you can basically, instead of having to close the roads down for hours and hours, you are able to fly over and, using mapping software, the system will map out the scene of the crash for you,” he said. “Hopefully, our department will move to be able to do that in the future; right now, we’re not quite there yet.”

But other law enforcement agencies have already flown much further along the flightpath of drone usage. The Illinois State Police, which refers to its drones as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), started adding them to the agency's equipment arsenal more than nine years ago.

“These are assigned to our crime scene investigators, crash reconstruction officers and our SWAT teams,” said Trooper Jayme Bufford, a spokeswoman.

“They are primarily used for photographing and mapping crime scenes and serious traffic crashes, but are occasionally used in criminal manhunts and to search for missing persons. The Illinois State Police has 47 Unmanned Aerial Systems in our inventory; the ISP began acquiring UAS in 2013 and has steadily increased our inventory ever since.”

Smaller downstate police agencies are also hopping on board with a drone of their own. The Mattoon Police Department put a drone into service last year, and there are now three officers qualified to pilot it (becoming a drone pilot requires extensive training and passing stringent Federal Aviation Administration tests). The Mattoon PD drone boasts an infrared camera and a speaker to let police communicate with people on the ground, like the Decatur P.D. model.

But, unlike Decatur, it’s already had a busy active service flight schedule. Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said their drone has been deployed so far on one criminal suspect hunt and several searches for missing people, including helping to find a man with “mental incapacitation” in rural Coles County in the fall 2021.

Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines is now a confirmed drone fan. “They are nice,” he said. “You can tell the technology has come a long way.”

The Decatur Fire Department hasn’t got a drone yet, but it’s working on it. Deputy Chief Jim Ohl said: “We have definitely been kicking that idea around, and the chief and I are looking into it right now, as a matter of fact.”

Ohl said they are in use with other departments and offer great potential for giving firefighters an eye in the sky on major structure fires or surveys of buildings in danger of collapse — a persistent problem among crumbling old infrastructure in Decatur, for example.

“We think drones could be a great benefit for us,” said Ohl.

Restricted airspace

Over at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, there are currently no drones on standby although the agency does have a remote control robot that rolls along the ground, a kind of drone without wings. Sheriff Jim Root said previous sheriffs passed on aerial drones and went with the robot instead and, if it had been up to him at the time, he would have added a flying drone as well.

But he has lingering concerns about the restrictions on drone use imposed by Illinois law, and its insistence on obtaining warrants for almost every law enforcement situation before the drone can fly. Root said that severely clips police wings when not every scenario for requiring surveillance, for example, can be rapidly fashioned into the precise terms needed for a timely search warrant.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter also thinks Illinois has gone too far in its regulatory zeal to guard the public’s privacy on the drone front. He wonders out loud if some of state lawmakers’ passion for insisting on warrants in nearly all surveillance situations stems from their own troubled history of indictments resulting from law enforcement listening into their conversations.

“Why can't the police fly a drone like anybody else in plain view and see what they can see?” he asked. “No, we have to have a specific law in Illinois that prevents the police from being better able to do their job because we’re afraid of Big Brother.”

That view doesn't fly, however, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which describes itself as the “leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world.”

Matthew Guariglia, a PhD-trained policy analyst with the EFF, said the use of drones has yet to be justified for law enforcement. “I don’t think any police department really has made a convincing case for where drones would be valuable and where other things would not,” he said of the many alternative observation tools and methods already available to police agencies.

“And it just seems like police are always desperate to find the new flashy toy and spend money on it, and we know this because drones have been touted as solutions for all sorts of problems.”

He cited the example of the COVID pandemic, and the novel idea some police departments elsewhere in the country put forward for using drones to “enforce social distancing.”

Guariglia fears the more likely end use will be scenarios where police drones zip into the sky to monitor things like gatherings and protests, under the pretext of having to keep an eye on them because of an imminent threat of trouble.

“But at the end of the day what the drones would have become is just a form of political surveillance being used to look at people practicing their First Amendment protected speech,” he added.

Meanwhile, back at the Decatur Police Department, Lt. Ethell smoothly launches one of the department’s drones into the air and watches it shoot skyward with a buzzy whine. Right now on this particular bright morning he is more concerned for the safety of the drone itself, as it's a case of bandits at 12 o'clock: A large, predatory-looking bird circles nearby, and they have been known to strafe drones with their talons.

He safely descends what he describes as his small but always heavily regulated unmanned aircraft system; it hovers at head height behind police headquarters, ready to protect and serve.

There are now seven officers who have gone through training and passed the tests needed to fly the drones. Ethell believes the public will warm to these well-known flying objects once they’ve been seen in action a few times and been seen to do some good things, like finding missing loved ones.

And those law enforcement drones just might turn out to be carrying a payload of fringe benefits, too. Ethell said the idea of flying a drone as part of the police career experience has a certain appeal — especially to younger officers — at a time when there is a big push on to recruit and retain new cops in a challenging and difficult job.

“And, yeah, flying a drone is fun,” said the lieutenant. “A lot of fun, actually.”