MOUNT ZION — Fallen State Trooper Todd Hanneken grew up in Mount Zion and lived in Long Creek and those communities were united in grief Thursday while bidding him an impassioned last farewell as he was laid to rest.

It was a long procession taking a long route extending more than 10 miles from the Mount Zion Intermediate School on South Henderson Street — scene of the funeral service and one of the few places big enough to accommodate at least some of the mourners — and out around the village and then up to U.S. 36 before coming down through Long Creek.

It finished up at Hanneken’s final resting place, Mount Zion Township Cemetery, where his family, including widow Shelley, sons Ben, 16, and 14-year-old Nick, Hanneken’s mother Vickie and his father, retired State Trooper Jerry Hanneken, said their grief-stricken final goodbyes in a private interment ceremony shielded from the public.

The weather on this most remorseful day was unseasonably cool, the mercury hovering around 34 degrees and made colder yet by a stiff breeze. The sun shone out of a cloudless blue sky, however, and the quality of the chilled crystal light made colors stand out: the dozens of police mourners in their sharply-pressed dress uniforms and the red, white and blue of thousands of flags snapping smartly in the unrelenting wind.

The funeral procession was at one once majestic, with its escort of nine State Police motorcyclists, and homespun: the lead car behind the hearse was a rumbling 1966 Chevy Nova, a beloved hot rod project of Hanneken, and revealing something of the 45-year-old man behind the uniform.

“He’d walk into a room and that room would just light up. He was just a good guy,” said Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, arriving with a cadre of his fellow officers to pay their respects. “My heart goes out to his family, to the Illinois State Police, to all of us. We must bond together and just let people know they are loved and we support them.”

The sheriff said policemen and women attending funeral services like this always leave with a stark reminder they are doing a dangerous job and that life is precious. “It’s a very sad day but, with my faith, I know I will see Todd Hanneken again,” added Brown. “I just have to make sure I do what I need to do down here on Earth so I can get to where he’s at.”

The funeral was a day of extraordinary scenes, and that emotional cocktail of grief and pageantry that marks the sudden taking of a first responder and hometown hero who in this case met his untimely death in a car crash — still under investigation — just a week ago.

Law enforcement mourners Thursday included police from Decatur, Macon County and all over Central Illinois and far beyond that: dozens and dozens of officers from other states united in their commitment to salute the passing of one of their own.

The funeral began at 10 a.m. and included a walk-through of first responders who formed a line too long to count as they each offered Hanneken a final salute.

Civilians on the outside waited patiently in the frigid breeze, many clutching flags and others fighting back tears. State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, who had addressed reporters a week ago after news of Hanneken’s death became public, had asked citizens to “show love to those who serve because love is the reason they serve you.”

He told reporters after the funeral that he had seen that love in the Mount Zion and Long Creek communities: “The entire community has been very supportive of the Illinois State Police at this very difficult time,” he added. “And I ask that you continue to respect the privacy of the Hanneken family as they grieve. This is obviously an unexpected loss but the Illinois State Police are a resilient organization, resilient people, it’s a strong agency, strong department, and we will get through this.”

Jeanne Moore had stood outside waiting for the funeral procession to go by with her faithful companion “Gomer,” a 2-year-old golden retriever who serves as a Lutheran Church Charities comfort dog. Moore said the people who wear uniforms and protect and serve us need comfort too, and to feel a sense that the community feels their pain and acknowledges their sacrifices.

“We need to love each other and we need to show support for everyone,” she said. “Because that is how we all get by.”

Hanneken’s funeral service had recalled his all too brief life, and paid tribute to the shining example of service he gave. Joining the State Police as a cadet in 2000, he served in many patrol roles and was recently promoted to the rank of Senior Master Trooper. Perhaps the professional high point of his career came in October of 2019 when he received the State Police Medal of Honor, it’s highest award for valor, for saving a man from a burning vehicle in May of 2018.

His family, however, said what mattered to him most in many ways was his life outside of his uniform: “While Todd has several professional honors, none of that compared in his life to the honor he held in his relationships with his family and friends,” said a passage from a service guide handed to mourners.

“Todd was a family and friends first man. Todd served not just his family and friends, but his community of Mount Zion and the entire state. Todd did everything no one saw and things no one even knew they needed. We were all better for it.”

Another part of the guide urged mourners to let Hanneken’s death give them pause to reflect on what really matters in life by doing things like “search out a forgotten friend... write a letter to someone who misses you… encourage a youth who has lost faith… fight for a principle… take two minutes to appreciate the beauty of nature.”

And then it concluded: “On this day… Tell someone you love them. Tell them again. And again. And again.”

Mourners pay respects to funeral procession of state trooper from Long Creek

