Watch now: It's been a year-and-a-half and Decatur police are still without new union contracts

DECATUR — There was a culmination of circumstances that drove the wives of some Decatur police officers to address the Decatur City Council on Monday — a man firing a handgun at a police squad car last week perhaps the most pressing reason.

But there’s also a lingering concern that brought them to city council chambers: Decatur police officers have been working without a union contract for more than a year-and-a-half.

“You need to hold the city manager accountable for approving a fair and safe contract and continue working diligently on that contract,” Tara Daniels, the wife of a Decatur police officer, told council members Monday night.

City officials and the Decatur Police Benevolent and Protective Association, the labor union that represents more than 200 currently sworn and retired police officers, continue to negotiate the terms of a new contract that would retroactively take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

“We continue to have negotiations with the police union and city council recently had an executive session to discuss where it's at with them and to give additional parameters to me as I try to seek a resolution,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “Neither side has walked away from the table and negotiations have not broken down.”

Wrighton, not wishing to negotiate a contract through the media, declined to specify what issues were at play, but said that they were “predictable” and some of the same issues that have come up in the past in Decatur and with police unions across the country.

K.C. Kohn, president of the Decatur police union's labor committee, confirmed Friday that the two sides are currently in the mediation phase.

"There is a mediation session scheduled for next week where both parties will again meet with a federal mediator in an attempt to reach a resolution to the expired contract," Kohn said. "Both sides continue to work together during this process. The PBPA is hopeful that a resolution will be reached in the near future."

Shane Voyles, an attorney with the Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association who’s represented the Decatur police union in past negotiations, said he is not currently involved and does “not get involved until negotiations reach impasse.” He declined further comment.

Lengthy contract negotiations between police unions and cities are not uncommon.

In Springfield, for instance, police officers went more than two years without a contract, with major sticking points including salary and the city’s insistence on including a clause requiring new hires to live within Springfield city limits.

The residency issue has been a major hang-up in past negotiations in Decatur as well. Police officers went more than three years without a contract before coming to terms in 2018.

The two sides came to agreement on every issue except one — residency.

The current agreement requires officers hired before May 1, 2013, to live within 40 miles of Decatur, and those hired after that date to live in Macon County or any municipality that extends into Macon County. Officers employed before 1997 do not have to comply.

But city officials have insisted on including a residency provision that would require all new hires to live within Decatur city limits during their first five years with the department.

The city and union at the time decided to leave that issue up to an arbitrator with the Illinois Labor Relations Board. But, Wrighton confirmed that “the parties agreed to fold it into the current labor negotiations” instead.

As such, the issue remains on the bargaining table as the two sides work toward resolution.

Decatur city leaders have been pushing residency for years, citing the personal stake in the community it would give city employees while boosting population in a city where it's steadily declined over the years.

Later that year, IAFF Local 505 Fire Association, the bargaining unit representing the city's firefighters, agreed to the five-year residency requirement for new hires.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 and Local 268, which represents more than 100 city employees, agreed to the five-year residency provision in 2017.

After five years, employees would be able to move anywhere within Macon County or 15 miles of Decatur corporate limits.

The police union is now the only holdout.

The police contract covers all working conditions, including salaries, training, hours, uniforms, equipment, sick leave and vacations. Officers are currently working under the terms of the last contract, which expired Dec. 31, 2019.

Another issue possibly in play is Wrighton's creation of community liaison officer positions to handle low-priority calls and sex offender registration, complete paperwork and monitor social media.

These officers are not sworn, not members of the union and cheaper than employing a regular officer to handle the same duties.

The ILRB has not ruled on the subject.

In any case, city officials said they hoped for a quick resolution to negotiations.

“We don't want to repeat, and I'm sure nobody wants to repeat, the last round of contract negotiations,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “So I think both sides would really like to just get this settled and move on.”

The city is also in negotiations with the firefighters union on a new contract. The last contract was a three-year deal, which placed the union on the same bargaining timetable as the police union.

AFCSME's contract with the city runs through the end of 2022.

