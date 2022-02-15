Watch now: Jury finds Decatur man guilty of trying to kill city cop

DECATUR — A jury took less than two hours to convict Marcus D. Boykin of trying to kill a Decatur cop.

Boykin, 40, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer. He was also convicted of personally discharging a firearm, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 29. Boykin now faces a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of some 80 years in prison.

The verdict concluded a trial that began Monday.

During his closing argument Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Boykin was clearly guilty of trying to murder Officer Chris Snyder when he pulled up within a few feet of his parked squad on the night of June 18 and fired one shot.

“When you are pointing a pistol at him and you are firing, you are trying to kill,” said Rueter.

Defense attorney Chris Amero again told jurors that he didn't dispute a large part of the evidence against his client on the lesser charges.

Amero said Boykin was pretty much guilty as charged, with one big exception: he was not guilty of the charge of attempted murder. He argued throughout the trial and again in his closing that Boykin was trying to provoke the cops into shooting him, trying to goad them into helping him end his own life.

He reminded the jury that Officer Snyder — ducking down at the time — had never actually seen Boykin point the handgun at him before it fired and the attorney insisted the defendant was never aiming to kill.

“We are not disputing what happened, ladies and gentlemen. The only thing that we’re trying to convince you of is that Mr. Boykin didn’t intend to kill Officer Snyder,” Amero added.

“Because, if he had wanted to kill him, he would have emptied the clip at least… but that is not what he was trying to do.”

The jury, however, didn’t buy that version of events. Rueter had counter-argued that the fact Snyder was busy ducking — and so hadn’t actually seen where the gun was pointing — wasn’t grounds for saying his life wasn’t in peril.

He said Snyder’s top priority was to save himself using his training and experience and he could not be expected to sit still to gather evidence why Boykin was aiming at him. “...To say to him, ‘No, officer, we want you to put your life in your hands because we want a better case… that is ludicrous,” Rueter added.

The state’s attorney said the idea that Boykin was really trying to get the cops to kill him just wasn’t supported by the facts. He said after the defendant fled from police and been cornered, he was surrounded by armed officers and could easily have triggered his own death if that is what he really wanted.

“He was standing… with 20-25 cops around him, fully loaded with guns pointed: rifles, pistols, all sorts of weapons pointing at him,” said Rueter. “What did he do? Did he say ‘Shoot me, shoot me' and point the gun at them? No, he took a defensive stance.”

Commenting after the trial, Rueter told the Herald & Review the jury had been persuaded by the weight of the evidence. “I think the jury made the appropriate verdict, and now it's set for sentencing,” he said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

