Watch now: Killer offered friend $200 to dismember, dispose of Decatur woman's body, police say

DECATUR — Detectives say Troy D. Slaw stabbed to death a Decatur woman who was his sometimes girlfriend and then calmly offered a friend $200 if he would cut up the body and dispose of it, according to a sworn affidavit.

Slaw, 45, had gotten everything prepared: lining the bathroom of his home in the 1100 block of East Olive Street with shower curtains and plastic. The affidavit said a Sawzall cutter was ready on a table and “black contractor bags” were in place to receive the body parts of 41-year-old Norma J. Crutchfield.

But the friend, Chase N. Freeman, balked at doing the job when asked sometime in November of 2020, the month police started searching for Crutchfield, a mother of two, after her own mother had reported her missing.

Freeman, 23, who allegedly confessed his role as early as December 2020 after being questioned by police, said he had only dragged the stabbed body halfway out of a bedroom closet before leaving and going home.

Several hours later he went back on the same day, after getting a call from Slaw asking him to help move the body, the affidavit said.

“Chase went back to Troy’s house where he assisted in carrying Norma’s body into the bathroom where it was to be dismembered,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective James Knierim. “Chase advised he refused to dismember the body and left.”

The next day, however, Knierim said Freeman agreed to come back to Slaw’s house once more and keep watch on the front porch while the alleged killer handled the dismemberment himself.

Freeman told police that, later, he assisted with cleaning up blood stains in various rooms. “Chase explained when he showed up there were two large contractor-style garbage bags already full and closed up,” Knierim said.

“Chase advised that after cleaning up the blood stains, he carried the two large bags (described as 40-60 pounds each) over to his (Chase’s) house and placed them in a large garbage can. When asked if he thought Norma’s body was inside those bags he stated, ‘most likely.’”

Slaw appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Rodney Forbes told him he found probable cause, based on the evidence, to sustain charges of first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death. Slaw, now being held in the Macon County Jail on bail set at $5 million, showed little reaction. He had walked into the courtroom and looked directly at Ryan Blankenship, Crutchfield’s cousin, who said he wanted to be there to confront the man he believes killed his relative.

“My point today in going to court was to make eye contact with him so he knows he’s not going to get away with it,” said Blankenship, 48, who lives in Harristown. “He has to pay for what he has done.”

Blankenship’s girlfriend, Jamie Justice, said the long wait to find out the fate of Crutchfield and see someone finally charged has been “a long emotional rollercoaster” ride.

“I saw Slaw in court for the first time face to face,” said Justice, 36. “I looked at him and you could see the evil in him. He came out with a grin on his face because, with all the paparazzi there, he felt he was some kind of celebrity. If they brought back the death penalty in this state, he would be the first one to make it on the list.”

The affidavit does not explain why only now has Slaw been arrested and booked on charges in the death of Crutchfield. But Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, when asked about the case, said detectives had carefully assembled a lot of evidence, and much of it had to wait for detailed processing at the State Police Crime Lab.

And police certainly knew exactly where to find Slaw: he was booked on the murder charges Tuesday afternoon at the Macon County Jail where he was already an inmate. He had been arrested March 7 on charges of holding his 36-year-old girlfriend prisoner and beating her bloody in a three-day ordeal.

Slaw, who has pleaded not guilty and written to the Herald & Review several times protesting his innocence on those charges, is scheduled to face a bench trial May 26. He denies committing aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

And on May 25 he is now due back in court for a preliminary hearing on the murder and related charges. Freeman, his alleged accomplice, is also charged with dismembering a body and concealing a homicidal death; he is being held in jail with bail set at $1 million and is due in court for a hearing May 24.

Crutchfield’s body parts, meanwhile, have not been located. Blankenship despairs that they disappeared into the Macon County landfill and will never be recovered.

“I don’t think they will ever be able to locate her,” said Blankenship, breaking down in tears. “They got rid of her in the garbage and we ain’t never going to have her back.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

