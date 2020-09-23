Watch now: Lake Decatur level look lower lately? Here's why.

There are no plans to require boaters to stop using their docks or take boats out of the water earlier than they would normally, he said. Most boaters put their craft away in September or October and know already when the lake level indicates that they should.

People who own sailboats are already beginning to take the boats out, said Commodore Decatur Yacht Club harbor master John Hearn.

“Unfortunately for us, the lake is dropping real fast due to lack of rain,” he said. “We've already requested that owners start getting their boats out of the water and we have a couple of boats with deep keels that we're going to have to use a crane to pull out next week. Unlike other boats on the lake, like motor boats, we have a special circumstance because sailboats have keels on them and there has to be enough water for us to pull them out on the trailers, so yeah, the lake level really affects us here at Commodore Decatur Yacht Club more than other boaters on the lake.”

Kevin and Kathy Horath managed to get a sail in the past weekend, Kathy Horath said, and normally would not be taking their boat out of the water just yet.