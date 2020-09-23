Watch now: Lake Decatur level look lower lately? Here's why.

DECATUR — If you've noticed the level of Lake Decatur is a bit lower recently, don't worry.
“The lake was extremely full until about a month ago,” said Keith Alexander, city of Decatur water production manager. “In some years, we cannot keep it full due to the heat and lack of rainfall. People are seeing the lake starting to drop but it would have dropped a month or so earlier" in past years.
Abundant rain in the spring and the recent dredging projects kept the water levels higher this year, and the lack of rain in the last weeks haven't hurt the lake levels like they have in the past, he said. The level was at 88% full this week, about halfway between normal summer and winter levels. The city lowers the level 2 feet on Dec. 1 in anticipation of ice that could harm the shoreline, and to prepare for spring rains.
Dredging has increased the lake depth by 30%, he said, so even if the surface is lower, the depth is still adequate for the city's needs.
“The surface area of the lake is still going to drop when we don't have as much rain as we'd like to see,” he said. “The lake can go quite bit a lower than it used to.”
There are no plans to require boaters to stop using their docks or take boats out of the water earlier than they would normally, he said. Most boaters put their craft away in September or October and know already when the lake level indicates that they should.
“Unfortunately for us, the lake is dropping real fast due to lack of rain,” he said. “We've already requested that owners start getting their boats out of the water and we have a couple of boats with deep keels that we're going to have to use a crane to pull out next week. Unlike other boats on the lake, like motor boats, we have a special circumstance because sailboats have keels on them and there has to be enough water for us to pull them out on the trailers, so yeah, the lake level really affects us here at Commodore Decatur Yacht Club more than other boaters on the lake.”
Kevin and Kathy Horath managed to get a sail in the past weekend, Kathy Horath said, and normally would not be taking their boat out of the water just yet.
“Our docks are floating docks, so we don’t feel the lower levels as badly as boats tied to a fixed dock,” she said. “However, we do have keels on the bottom of our boats that could potentially scrape the pavement when we pull the boats out of the water. Some sailors are getting them out now a full month early. Dredging did help a bunch for depth of the water, but when we are putting the boat in and out, dredging does not help.”
Even if drought conditions continue, said Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth, there is no cause for concern.
“Our lake levels fluctuate about 2 or 3 feet throughout the year,” he said. “Because we have the dam, we have far more control over those lake level fluctuations. I’m not aware of any reason for concerns, certainly with the city’s investment in the recent dredging that was finalized. We’ve got adequate capacity for long term droughts or lack of rainfall.”